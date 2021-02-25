LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building and launching a mobile app can be daunting. How do you ensure your product aligns with best practices? Where do you find customers? And how do you protect your intellectual property (IP)? Add digital marketing and product scaling into the mix, and it becomes easy to see how mobile app development can overwhelm entrepreneurs.
Fortunately, ACT | The App Association has partnered with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to connect successful tech and business leaders with entrepreneurs around the world to foster collaboration and help innovation bloom across cultural borders.
In one of the first sessions of this program, Marc Fischer, Co-Founder and CEO of mobile app development firm Dogtown Media, will discuss the $1.7 trillion global app economy with 40 Kenyan software developers, IP lawyers, and entrepreneurs. Hosted and organized by the Kenya Copyright Board, the event will delve into topics such as the latest trends in app development, the business opportunities that this technology provides, and the main challenges in this industry.
ACT | The App Association is a non-profit trade association that represents over 5,000 small businesses that power the $1.7 trillion app economy. The App Association aims to create an economic environment that inspires innovation and entrepreneurship by acting as a leading industry and policy voice on the app economy in Washington, D.C. and across the globe.
WIPO is a global forum for all aspects of intellectual property. A self-funding institution of the United Nations, it leads the development of a balanced IP system that enables innovation for the benefit of all. Currently, the forum has 193 member states.
The Kenya Copyright Board is an organization that strives to sustainably advance the growth of creative industries through administration and enforcement of copyright. It is responsible for organizing legislation on copyright, conducting training programs on this topic, and informing the public about any changes to related rights.
Fischer is CEO and Co-Founder of Dogtown Media, a Venice Beach-based mobile technology studio that leverages disruptive design strategies and dynamic development to deliver industry-leading apps. To date, Dogtown Media has created over 250 mobile apps in industries including Healthcare app development, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence.
