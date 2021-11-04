LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building and launching a mobile application today entails much more than simply delivering a service. Today, developers must consider the security of user data, compliance as well as protecting intellectual property. To make sense of this rapidly shifting development environment, entrepreneurs asked Marc Fischer, CEO and co-founder of Dogtown Media - a leading app development firm - how to approach app development successfully with these considerations in mind. As app fraud and app mimicking run rampant, Mr. Fischer addresses the current state of the mobile application development space and leans on challenges in the space.
"Entrepreneurs should be thinking about the intellectual property contained in their mobile app, early and often. Everything from their logo, catchphrases, to brand name and style guide needs to be thought through and accounted for to protect their brand now and into the future" said Marc Fischer.
To address protecting app intellectual property, Founder and CEO of Dogtown Media, Marc Fischer is set to speak at a conference this coming Friday, November 5h hosted by ACT | The App Association in partnership with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) to address what the future of mobile app development.
Aimed to foster a healthy discussion addressing some of the rising concerns around app development, Mr. Fischer's previous talk urged software developers and entrepreneurs of the Philippines to consider some of the major technological changes that will influence the future of app development, and how to stay ahead of this rapidly shifting development landscape.
ACT | The App Association is a non-profit trade association that represents over 5,000 small businesses that power the $1.7 trillion app economy. As an advocate for small technology companies ACT aims to build an environment for entrepreneurs that inspires innovation and collaboration. Providing resources and support, ACT is committed to helping small technology businesses raise capital, create jobs, and continue driving innovation.
The World Intellectual Property Organization or WIPO is a global forum that addresses topics and policies related to intellectual property. As part of the United Nations, WIPO aims to drive the development of a balanced IP system that enables innovation for the benefit of all.
Fischer is CEO and Co-Founder of Dogtown Media, a California-based mobile technology studio that leverages disruptive design strategies and dynamic development to deliver industry-leading apps. To date, Dogtown Media has created over 250 mobile apps in industries including Healthcare app development, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence.
