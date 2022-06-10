Dogtown Media has released an RTM eBook titled Remote Therapeutics Monitoring formalizing their initiative to help medical device manufacturers and healthcare organizations bring innovative RTM solutions to the mHealth marketplace. RTM allows healthcare providers to offer remote therapeutics monitoring services to patients with musculoskeletal and respiratory conditions, paving the way for a new chapter in remote care and improved patient outcomes.
LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated during the global pandemic, with demand for remote healthcare services skyrocketing seemingly overnight. Based on this unprecedented demand, healthcare has shifted its focus to leveraging technology to deliver innovative digitally-connected health solutions that progress the field of healthcare, creating improved patient outcomes and equitable healthcare solutions for patients around the world.
As healthcare organizations look to widen the scope of digitally-enabled remote healthcare solutions, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)—a US federal agency that provides health coverage to more than 100 million people through Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and the Health Insurance Marketplace—released an update to the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule proposal (the "Proposed MPFS/Rule") that formalizes Remote Therapeutics Monitoring (RTM).
Dogtown Media CEO Marc Fischer is excited about the value that RTM can offer to healthcare organizations as well as patients stating, "Remote Therapeutics Monitoring is accelerating digital transformation in healthcare, enhancing the quality of care that patients receive outside of the hospital."
Under these five CPT codes - a uniform coding practice for medical services and procedures to streamline reporting, and insurance claims, RTM will stand on its own as a formal medical service.
This addition of RTM provides a new avenue of innovation for organizations in the healthcare industry. To foster this innovation, Dogtown Media has set its sights on providing mobile application development services for RTM applications, fortifying Dogtown Media's commitment to standing as a top mobile development studio within the mHealth space. Ushering in Dogtown Media's support for this burgeoning area of mHealth, Dogtown Media has released an eBook titled Remote Therapeutics Monitoring (RTM) that provides key insights regarding the growth of RTM solutions as well as some insight regarding Dogtown Media's unique capability to deliver innovative mHealth mobile technologies.
Dogtown Media is a California-based mobile technology studio that leverages disruptive design strategies and dynamic development to deliver industry-leading apps. To date, Dogtown Media has created over 250 mobile apps in industries including Healthcare app development, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence.
