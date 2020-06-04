SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International, a leading provider of proprietary cloud optimization technologies and public cloud expertise, announced today the expansion of its leadership team with the naming of Giridhar Premsingh as Global Chief Financial Officer.
Giridhar joins DoiT International after senior roles with Onica (acquired by Rackspace) and REAN Cloud (acquired by Hitachi), both in the Cloud technology space. In his new role at DoiT International, Giridhar will be responsible for the company's financial, accounting, and legal functions.
"Giridhar brings to DoiT International decades of a proven track record in growing technology companies, particularly in public cloud space with multiple successful exits. During his tenure at Onica and REAN, Giridhar oversaw growth as small companies scaled to the businesses they are today as part of Rackspace and Hitachi," said Yoav Toussia-Cohen, CEO of DoiT International. "This previous financial management experience really aligns with what we're trying to do here at DoiT International. We'll rely heavily on Giridhar to build our finance team and hone our business model as our company grows. Most importantly, Giridhar believes in our core values and recognizes how our business model sets us apart from our competitors."
Giridhar has held senior finance roles at both public and private technology companies including most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Onica, responsible for global financial and legal operations. As Chief Financial Officer at REAN Cloud, he led all aspects of accounting, corporate planning, financial reporting, tax, treasury, investor relations, and legal. As a senior finance leader at Virtustream Inc., he played an instrumental role in the company's disruptive growth and ultimate sale to EMC Corporation in a $1.2 billion acquisition transaction.
Giridhar began his career with Ernst & Young and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in the State of Colorado. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors in Accounting from Bangalore University, India.
