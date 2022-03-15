SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DoiT International (DoiT), a global multicloud software and managed service provider (MSP) with deep expertise in simplifying complex cloud operations, today announced it has achieved System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. This, in complement with ISO270001 and GDPR certifications, demonstrates DoiT's commitment to maintaining the highest data security standards, and helps customers maintain compliance and peace of mind.
The deluge of data that organizations manage continues to grow across business applications, and businesses must prioritize security to ensure they can protect data and privacy. SOC 2 Type II certification was granted following a stringent audit performed by an independent third party evaluating DoiT's measures to ensure criteria including security, availability and processing integrity. As a baseline for the company's commitment to security, this audit is performed annually in addition to all the practices deployed to keep customer data secure.
"Data privacy and protection are top priorities for businesses to maintain excellent customer satisfaction, but the journey to a secure ecosystem can be a long, challenging one. Attaining this certification shows our customers and prospects that we take data security seriously," said Vadim Solovey, chief technology officer and general manager at DoiT International. "Our team always prioritizes the security and trust of our customers, and this SOC 2 certification saves customers time on lengthy data security audits and provides them with peace of mind that their data and privacy are safe."
Thousands of digital native companies all over the world rely on DoiT's cloud management platform to drive computing efficiencies. Managing the public cloud is complex and DoiT provides an intelligent technology portfolio that simplifies and automates cloud use in three distinct areas - Meaningful Analytics, Automatic Cloud Savings and Proactive Cloud Governance. The company helps scaling businesses to rapidly realize cloud cost savings, solve the most challenging cloud questions and avoid cloud billing surprises so that they can focus on rapidly growing the business. DoiT's partners include Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure.
Customers may review audit results upon request. For more information, please visit http://www.doit-intl.com/compliance.
About DoiT International
DoiT International provides intelligent technology to simplify and automate public cloud use, alongside expert consultancy and unlimited technical support for digitally savvy companies. An award-winning strategic partner of Google Cloud and AWS, DoiT operates in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.doit-intl.com.
For press inquiries, please contact press@doit-intl.com.
Media Contact
JaeMi Pennington, DoiT International, 617-236-0500, press@doit-intl.com
SOURCE DoiT International