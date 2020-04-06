SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International, a leading provider of proprietary cloud optimization technologies and public cloud expertise, today announced that it has received the 2019 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year award for North America. The award is particularly meaningful as DoiT only opened full-time operations in North America in 2018.
The award was presented by the Google Cloud partner leadership team. DoiT International was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers adopt Google Cloud and provide substantial savings using proprietary technology and expertise.
Since its inception in 2011, DoiT International has distinguished itself by providing clients with unlimited support, unlimited consulting, and market-leading cost-optimization and cloud productivity technologies at no extra cost.
This 2019 Google Cloud Reseller Partner Award for North America follows multiple years of Google Cloud's recognition, including winning the Reseller Partner of the Year award for EMEA in 2018, Global Sales Partner of the Year award in 2017, as well as Global Partner of the Year award in 2015.
2019 was an exciting year for DoiT International, adding San Francisco, New York, Austin, and London to the list of global offices worldwide. In addition, the company received over $100M in investment from Charlesbank, completed the acquisition of superQuery to help companies adopt Google Cloud Big Query, and generated over $200M in revenues of new Google Cloud business.
"We are proud to be recognized by Google Cloud as the 2019 North American Reseller of the Year," said DoiT International's CEO, Yoav Toussia-Cohen. "It's amazing what we have been able to accomplish together, and yet I still can't wait to see what 2020 brings - in new business, the evolution of our technology, and most importantly, in new ways to support our customers and the Google Cloud ecosystem."
"We're thrilled to recognize DoiT International's work to support customers over the last year," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "DoiT International has proven its expertise in helping customers digitally transform with Google Cloud and we look forward to a strong, continued partnership to help customers succeed."
About DoiT International
DoiT International is the leading global cloud consulting company and strategic partner of Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services. We tackle complex problems of scale for our customers, using our expertise in resolving problems, machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.
Founded in 2011, DoiT International has offices in Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Santa Clara, New York, Austin, London, Los Angeles, and Melbourne with plans to expand to Paris, Berlin, Chicago and Seattle in 2020. For more information, please visit doit-intl.com.
For press inquiries, contact press@doit-intl.com
