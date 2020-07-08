NORFOLK, Va., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk, VA based automotive software and services leader, Dominion Dealer Solutions, unveiled an extensive rebranding and product launch for one of its growing divisions. The award-winning customer intel platform is known as Activator and the division will be named Activator Dealer Solutions.
The Activator platform empowers dealers to dominate sales and service in the showroom and online, by tapping into multiple data sources beyond the DMS. It leverages smart technology to cleanse data, identify targets, reach customers and conquest opportunities that are actively looking to buy or service. With Activator, dealers can market seamlessly across critical customer touchpoints and positively impact their entire business and revenue using a single solution.
The platform includes core products: ServiceActivator, SalesActivator, the flagship MarketActivator, and its relevant add-on modules; BDCActivator, MailActivator, and ConquestActivator.
"The inspiring vision for Activator was a result of combining and integrating several key products and features to work together as a complete dealership solution for our customers. Utilizing smart technology to cleanse data, identify targets, automate messaging, and reach existing as well as new customers is what makes the platform unique and valuable for dealers." Dan Sykes, President of Dominion Dealer Solutions.
Dominion recently ended its relationship with CRMSuites to dedicate its resources on completing the Activator Platform. The rebranding initiative coincided with the recent rebranding rollouts of other companies in Dominion Dealer Solutions's portfolio: Vue DMS, Dealer Specialties, Cross-Sell, and DataOne Software.
Dealers can expect the same level of exceptional support and service currently provided by their Activator Dealer Solutions' representatives along with ongoing updates and releases of new features and products.
About Dominion Dealer Solutions
Dominion Dealer Solutions prides itself on providing the automotive industry's most innovative technology. Products include native clouded dealer management system (VUE DMS), inventory management and merchandising (Dealer Specialties), vehicle data solutions (DataOne), vehicle registration reporting (Cross-Sell), and AI-powered customer intel platform for sales and service (Activator Dealer Solutions). Every OEM and more than 6,000 dealer partners depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, or YouTube, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter
About Dominion Enterprises
Dominion Enterprises ("DE") is a leading digital marketing and software services company offering client solutions across multiple business verticals. Our customers rely on our B2B cloud SaaS solutions to establish their online and mobile brands, generate leads, and manage customer relationships through our Homes.com, Dominion Dealer Solutions, Dominion Business Solutions / DX1, Travel Media and Franchise and Business Opportunity divisions. Our B2C web and mobile applications include Homes.com, HotelCoupons.com, FranchiseOpportunities.com, FranchiseGator.com, Franchise.com, and BusinessBroker.net. About 2,000 employees reside and work in our Norfolk, VA home office and in offices across the U.S. Our employees will tell you about our collaborative, innovative, team-oriented work environment, excellent career enrichment opportunities, community service opportunities, competitive earnings, and a comprehensive benefits package that includes a generous 401(k). DE is an equal opportunity employer and supports a diverse workforce. DE is a drug-testing employer.
