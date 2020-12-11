- Over their lifetime the projects will help schools offset the equivalent of more than 310,000 tons of carbon dioxide - Environmental impact equals planting more than 4.7 million tree seedlings over a decade or taking more than 60,000 cars off the road for a year - Financing, due diligence, and compliance expertise were provided by BrightSuite with Sun Tribe delivering development, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance services for the solar systems