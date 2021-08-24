BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Named the 2020 Domo MVP, driving outstanding success even in the challenging context of the pandemic, Graphable continued its success in 2021 becoming Domo's fastest growing partner. Graphable could not be more proud to announce that we have received this year's 'Rising Star' award from Domo:
"Graphable continues to strive for and achieve excellence in all they do as a Domo partner, so they were the clear choice for the 2021 'Domo Rising Star' award. Graphable is a true partner and our customers continue to experience how they deliver exceptional value" stated Vita Shannon, Domo's VP of Partner and Ecosystems.
Domo is the Business Cloud™, transforming the way business is managed for companies of all sizes through its modern BI platform. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done in minutes or seconds at unbelievable scale.
Kyle McNamara, Graphable CEO also added, "I have personally been in the Domo orbit for 7+ years- first on staff and now as a Domo consulting partner. As a long-time Domo delivery partner and reseller, we could not be more thrilled to see Domo's success in creating the first truly usable and modern BI platform for all."
The whole Graphable team wishes to thank Domo for their partnership- once again we're grateful and humbled. All of us are looking forward to Domo's continued success and to being a core partner in Domo's and their customers' continued success.
About Graphable, Inc.
Graphable delivers insightful graph database (e.g. Neo4j consulting) / machine learning (ml) / natural language processing (nlp) projects as well as graph and Domo consulting for BI/analytics, with measurable impact. We are known for operating ethically, communicating well, and delivering on-time. With hundreds of successful projects across most industries, we thrive in the most challenging data integration and data science contexts, driving analytics success.
