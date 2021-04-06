DRAPER, Utah, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domotz, the provider of a cost-effective network monitoring, inventory and management system for MSPs, integrators and service providers today announced a new integration with IT Glue, a Kaseya company and the industry standard for IT documentation, for automated discovery and management of network based assets.
This integration streamlines the process of documenting networks and enables MSPs to discover and keep track of their device inventories more accurately. Through automation, Domotz discovers and identifies all devices and assets on a network and sends all details directly to IT Glue.
Thanks to the bi-directional synchronization between the services, networks that are already documented in IT Glue can be automatically synced with Domotz. In addition, if a device is edited in IT Glue, users can choose to reflect those changes within Domotz.
"Domotz and IT Glue share a vision of enabling MSP teams to automate manual work and deliver more efficient services to their end users," said Nadir Merchant, General Manager of IT Glue. "The integration between Domotz and IT Glue allows IT professionals to effectively document networks in less time, increasing productivity and providing a more accurate view of their IT environment."
"We're super excited about the integration between Domotz and IT Glue because it enables our users to document new networks faster and more efficiently without having to waste time entering device details manually, which is cumbersome and leads to errors," said J.B. Fowler, CPO of Domotz. "Our innovative approach to this integration allows MSPs to work smarter by keeping better, up-to-date and more accurate records of their devices across both platforms."
Domotz IT Glue integration snapshot
- Domotz scans the network and gathers all details about all devices including: make, model and type, MAC address, vendor, location, zone, software version, IP address and automatically sends all asset details directly to IT Glue.
- Thanks to the innovative bi-directional communication between IT Glue and Domotz, users can edit device details in IT Glue and sync those changes to Domotz.
- Assets already documented in IT Glue can be synchronized directly with Domotz
- Users of the integration also have the flexibility to choose which data fields to sync and whether information flows from - Domotz to IT Glue, or from IT Glue to Domotz and whether this is done automatically or manually.
The new IT Glue integration joins more than 50 other integrations already available on Domotz, including Hudu, ConnectWise, Syncro, Datto Autotask and many more.
Learn more about configuring the Domotz IT Glue integration.
About Domotz
Founded in 2015, Domotz is an award-winning platform for remote network monitoring and management that enables MSP, integrators and service providers to run their businesses more efficiently. The software enables businesses to remotely monitor and manage their networks and devices through features including; automated network topology, configuration management, remote device access, SNMP monitoring, network diagnostics, remote power management, device alerts, team collaboration, network mapping and multiple VLAN support. More than 4,000 MSP, IT professional and integration businesses in 160 countries use Domotz every day to deliver remote support to tens of thousands of networks. Learn more by starting a 21-day free trial of Domotz today.
About IT Glue
IT Glue, a Kaseya company, is the leading provider of simple and secure IT documentation for IT professionals around the globe. Our solution empowers IT professionals to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner, enabling critical information to be stored securely and easily accessed by those who need it, whenever they need it. Based in Vancouver, Canada, IT Glue currently has over 8,500 partners in 50+ countries, serving over 150,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit https://itglue.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
