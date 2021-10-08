SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domuso, a leading payment platform and financial services provider for multifamily operators, today announced the release of a self-service, on-demand interface to streamline how resident maintenance requests are communicated, organized, tracked and resolved for property operators.
"Offering maintenance requests inside of our core digital payment platform is an important development in our long-term mission to make multifamily operations more efficient through technology," explained Michael Lightfoot, CEO of Domuso.
Managing maintenance requests online drives productivity for properties by reducing manual touchpoints. The interface, which is integrated with properties' core property management system, is bi-directional, and automatically updates the maintenance request status when the property completes the task. This creates a more direct workflow reducing time-consuming email and in-person communication, freeing up management to work on high value tasks with no additional cost. Additionally, properties can customize their maintenance request forms, collecting key property-specific information upfront as well as permissions to enter an apartment or inform the presence of a pet.
"Online maintenance requests are a natural product enhancement for Domuso's payment technology," said Peter Ramos, senior vice president of operations, Weller Property Management. "This integration will help our managers simplify their resident communication while enhancing our residents' overall experience."
Quickly addressing maintenance problems has the dual benefit of being able to take action on time-sensitive issues while simultaneously improving resident satisfaction. By providing an easy way to make requests in the same interface they use to pay rent, residents can now submit requests as they occur and view their status as they are being handled in real-time. Properties will be able to quickly assess their performance as residents submit ratings and reviews directly within the portal.
Property management companies using a variety of software systems with Domuso will now be able to activate online maintenance requests with the piece of mind that comes with Domuso's 24/7 account support.
