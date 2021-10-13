SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domuso today announced the expansion of its management team with the appointments of Bryan Babineau as chief financial officer, Jose Godinez as chief technology officer and Julian Morgan as chief marketing officer.
Michael Lightfoot, Domuso CEO said "Our trajectory as a company makes it imperative that we secure the very best talent available. Bringing in strong leaders that have experience working in high-growth organizations will ensure that we scale in a way that keeps our quality of service and support at the highest levels."
The latest of several recent executive appointments, Julian Morgan joins Domuso as its new CMO. Prior to joining Domuso, he served as CMO for Litera which grew to serve over 95% of the world's largest law firms. As an experienced senior executive, Morgan will be leading Domuso's rapid growth phase marketing through several imminent product launches while building and scaling go-to-market teams, company brand and vision, and product strategy.
Jose Godinez joined Domuso as CTO in June. A software engineer by trade, with nearly two decades of experience leading high growth technology companies, he previously served as senior vice president of engineering at Albert and vice president of software development at Bluebeam, Inc. and will be responsible for leading the strategic direction and growth of the company's engineering and development teams.
Bryan Babineau has joined the Domuso executive team as its first CFO. He brings more than 20 years experience in finance, planning and operations for high-growth venture-backed B2B SaaS companies. Prior to Domuso, Babineau was CFO at Carpe Data, where he oversaw finance, accounting and human resources. He previously served as head of finance, planning and analysis at Procore Technologies and Citrix Online.
Domuso is driving the transformation of rent payments in the multifamily industry with a digital payment and communication platform to manage the entire resident lifecycle, from move-in to move-out. Domuso captures 100 percent of a property's receivables electronically while giving residents the flexibility to choose multiple payment methods from any mobile device. Domuso removes paper payments from the leasing office by replacing money orders with Online Certified, the industry's only digital certified payment method. Other Domuso innovations include secure off-site cash payments in partnership with MoneyGram and the ability for residents to pay with a photo of their check using Mobile Check Pay. Four of the top 10 NMHC property management firms use Domuso because it improves financial performance, reduces business risk and streamlines operations. Domuso is privately held and headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information, visit https://domuso.com.
