SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domuso, a leading payment platform and financial services provider for multifamily operators, today announced it has partnered with Fraud Protection Network, Inc. (FPN), to offer Resident-Link, a unique resident amenity. This new service integration will give multifamily residents the opportunity to improve their credit standing simply by paying rent on time, with the added security of knowing their identity is being protected.
According to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, over 35 percent of U.S. households rent their homes, yet those monthly payments have no impact on consumer credit scores. A new California law (SB 1157) which takes effect July 1, 2021, will require owners and operators of rental housing developments with more than fifteen units that receive certain types of government assistance to give residents the option to have their rent payments reported to a major credit bureau.
Domuso's integration with Resident-Link offers residents the ability to access their credit and payment information from a single location, with the added benefit of building credit, all while enjoying award-winning fraud and identity protection services. Once enrolled in Resident-Link, the service reports positive rental payment information as a credit tradeline, so every on-time payment helps improve residents' credit scores, thereby impacting interest rates and buying power.
"We're excited to offer Resident-Link as part of our digital resident experience," said Michael Lightfoot, co-founder and CEO of Domuso. "Our partnership with FPN streamlines operations and ensures compliance for property managers, while helping residents gain crucial access to financial tools that protect against identity theft, fraud and help to build credit scores."
The increasing incidence of identity theft in the U.S. makes protecting against it more important than ever. All Resident-Link users get access to FPN's consumer protection, with proprietary, state-of-the-art monitoring and alert systems to notify subscribers when their information is at risk.
"We are committed to providing consumer-centric solutions that positively impact people's lives, and we couldn't be happier to partner with Domuso to provide residents with access to Resident-Link's credit building tools via their payment platform," said Ryan Moore, COO of FPN.
The integration gives all Domuso clients the ability to immediately provide Resident-Link to their residents. For information about activating the Domuso and Resident-Link integration for your property, please contact sales@domuso.com.
