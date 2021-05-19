SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domuso, a leading payment platform and financial services provider for multifamily operators, today announced its technology is now integrated with ResMan's property management software.
ResMan clients who activate Domuso's web portal or iOS/Android mobile app will now have access to the full suite of Domuso rent payment options including digital certified funds, mobile check payments and a prospect workflow for risk-free certified application fees.
"Domuso's unique payment capabilities allow multifamily operators to reduce payment risk and eliminate manual leasing office touchpoints, all while offering a modern digital experience to residents," said Michael Lightfoot, co-founder and CEO of Domuso.
Domuso's Online Certified payment option is the industry's only digital equivalent to cashier's checks or money orders, which eliminates the risk of insufficient funds and provides full chargeback protection.
Mobile Check Pay allows properties to accept all types of paper checks remotely, removing the need to process any kind of payment in the leasing office. By replacing outdated in-office check scanners with Domuso's secure digital capture technology, properties experience faster cash flow and reduced administrative burden.
For information about activating the Domuso payment integration for your property, please contact sales@domuso.com.
About Domuso
Domuso is driving the transformation of rent payments in the multifamily industry with a digital payment and communication platform to manage the entire resident lifecycle, from move-in to move-out. Domuso captures 100 percent of a property's receivables electronically while giving residents the flexibility to choose multiple payment methods from any mobile device. Domuso removes paper payments from the leasing office by replacing money orders with Online Certified, the industry's only digital certified payment method. Other Domuso innovations include secure off-site cash payments in partnership with MoneyGram and the ability for residents to pay with a photo of their check using Mobile Check Pay. Four of the top 10 NMHC property management firms use Domuso because it improves financial performance, reduces business risk and streamlines operations. Domuso is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information, visit https://domuso.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Tony Winders, The Winders Group, +1 8185549236, tony@thewindersgroup.com
SOURCE Domuso