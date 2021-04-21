CALVERTON, N.Y., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Well known bus provider Don Brown Bus Sales has aligned with Unique Electric Solutions (UES), a leading manufacturer of electric powertrains for Class 4-8 vehicles, to bring the UES uniqueEV® electric drivetrain conversion to school bus fleets.
School bus operators are seeking the benefits of electrification which include cleaner, quieter, and dramatically lower cost operation. Electric buses are healthier for both students and community, better for the environment, more efficient, require less maintenance and are more reliable than gas and diesel alternatives. However bus operators can face challenges procuring new electric buses, including higher upfront costs and production lead times. Converting existing on-road vehicles offers a dramatically lower cost, quicker, and less disruptive path to the benefits of electric propulsion.
Serving school bus fleets for over 48 years, Don Brown Bus Sales now offers the UES uniqueEV® electric repower to their customers. Mark Sebast, CEO of Don Brown Bus Sales said, "Our company strives to make sure that we provide the exact vehicle our bus customers want and need. In some cases, that may be the vehicle they already own. The UES electric repower allows us to bring all the benefits of electric buses to our customers at a fraction of the price of new."
Joe Ambrosio, CEO Unique Electric Solutions noted, "We are pleased to have the trusted team at Don Brown Bus Sales deliver the UES bus repower solution to school districts and transportation operators. Fleets can enjoy the single point of service across their gas, diesel or electric buses."
About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)
Unique Electric Solutions, UES, manufactures electric (EV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicle propulsion systems for commercial fleets, upfitters and select OEMs. These engineered, end-to-end EV systems are deployed in both new production vehicle platforms as well as mid/high volume conversions of on-road medium and heavy duty trucks and buses for numerous applications such as package delivery, passenger transportation and terminal trucks. The uniqueEV® platform, a Class 4-8 all-electric drive system available in both full EV and a range-extended HEV fuel-cell version, is field proven including daily service in UPS (United Parcel Service) fleets in New York City and California.
For more information please go to http://www.uesmfg.com
About Don Brown Bus Sales
Don Brown Bus Sales, supporting the ground transportation community since 1973, maintains and provides one of the largest bus inventories in the U.S. market from New & Used School Buses to Wheelchair vans & shuttles, Mini-buses, Ambulettes, Airport shuttles, Multi-Function School Activity Buses (MFSAB), church buses, box trucks, step vans, food trucks & specialty vehicles. We back up our sales with a large inventory of parts and a fully equipped mechanical shop. Don Brown Bus Sales gets it done right so that your transportation programs can keep rolling.
For more information please go to http://www.buscrazy.net
