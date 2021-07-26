LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a vehicle collision, the average property damage claim exceeds $3,000 – and that doesn't take into account the inconvenience and frustration of establishing what actually went wrong. As experts in all things property, Donan is excited to offer Crash Data Retrieval (CDR) as our newest forensic service to provide data on these incidents that is unbiased, proven, and defensible.
"Our reputation and national infrastructure for handling evidence make CDR services a great opportunity for Donan to serve our clients. We are always excited to expand our services by identifying needs and delivering solutions," says Lyle Donan, CEO.
CDR works to deliver multifaceted benefits to customers across the US, providing a new advantage in vehicle crash claims. Our team of forensic engineers and analysts developed this service with four key promises: Invaluable Data, Nationwide Coverage, Easy Solutions, and Customized Results.
- Invaluable Data: Crash data aids in accident reconstruction by presenting information surrounding the leadup to the crash, such as vehicle speed, brake application, seat belt status, steering input, and delta-v (change in velocity). This factual crash data supplements physical evidence from the crash to provide a clearer understanding of the incident.
- Nationwide Coverage: Our certified CDR technicians can perform a retrieval anywhere in the contiguous United States. Because data is time-sensitive after a crash, we make it easy to submit a request and have a technician on site as soon as possible.
- Easy Solutions: To get your request started, simply submit basic information through Donan's customer portal or by phone or email with our award-winning Client Service Specialists. From our on-site retrieval all the way to documentation and storage, Donan's CDR service creates a seamless single chain of custody of the digital evidence, eliminating opportunities for lost or corrupt data.
- Customized Results: Our certified technicians and licensed engineers collaborate to deliver reporting tailored to your needs with consideration to the fastest, most accurate approach. Whether that is the raw crash data or a comprehensive expert analysis, we ensure the most powerful information is in your hands.
Find out how Donan's CDR services can bring certainty to your claim by visiting donan.com, or call 800-482-5611 to speak with a representative today.
Media Contact
Kristi Moad, Donan, 800-482-5611, kwmoad@donan.com
SOURCE Donan