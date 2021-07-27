MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The heat of summer brings opportunities for fun in the sun, but the often severe weather conditions associated with the warmest time of year can also pose risks for seniors. GrandPad, creator of the purpose-built tablet for seniors, is offering tips and reminders to help family caregivers keep elderly loved ones safe from heat and sun dangers -- without missing any family moments.
"Summer is a time of travel, fun in the sun, and family adventures, but many seniors are isolated or left out of these activities as families continue to strive to protect elderly loved ones from risk of illness and from extreme summer weather, like the recent heat and lack of rain," said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "At GrandPad, we improve the well-being of seniors by reconnecting them with family, friends and caregivers and by giving family caregivers the information and resources to safely include their loved ones in their everyday adventures."
For seniors, summer can be a potentially dangerous season if they don't tend to their safety and well-being. In fact, seniors over the age of 65 are more prone to heat-related health problems and they are more likely to either have a chronic health condition that influences their body's ability to respond to the heat, or they are taking prescription medications that affect their body's ability to handle the heat.
Family caregivers can prevent heat-related health problems in seniors without isolating them to their air-conditioned home or residence with the following tips from GrandPad.
- Stay connected. Use technology to stay connected on a daily basis with seniors so they don't become isolated and lonely as they are trying to avoid extreme heat. Use video chat for a visual check-in on loved ones, and share family vacations or everyday activities such as gardening and sporting events for the grandkids.
- Stay hydrated. Overheating and dehydration are both major concerns for seniors, but in the summer, it's even more important to ensure they take the appropriate steps to proactively stay hydrated. Seniors often experience reduced appetite and thirst. When you're outside in the sun, drink a glass of water or an equally refreshing beverage at least once an hour.
- Limit time in direct sunlight. While the warmth of the sun may be comforting, keep in mind seniors have sensitive skin. To prevent skin damage from occurring, encourage or help seniors to apply sunscreen once an hour and limit the amount of time they spend in extreme heat and direct sunlight. And don't forget sunglasses, as bright summer rays can damage the eyes.
- Wear sunscreen. Wearing SPF sunscreen is sound advice for everyone, but seniors need to protect their skin from the sun, even on cloudy days. Re-apply every few hours to stay protected.
- Dress with care. Clothing can play a huge part in how a senior tolerates sun and heat. Choose light, bright colors that don't absorb as much sunlight. Hats with large brims and UV-repelling sunglasses can also protect their eyesight.
The purpose-built GrandPad tablet
With GrandPad, families can create and record memories all summer long. GrandPad offers the following features that can help seniors and families stay connected in a safe and simple way:
- Ready to use, right out of the box — no setup required
- Enables pre-loaded "trusted circle" of family contacts, photos, and apps
- Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)
- Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)
- Secure internet browsing
- Video and voice calling
- Texting and emailing
- Family photo and video sharing
- Curated entertainment content (music and TV) and brain games
- Streaming radio
- Ergonomic design and enhanced speakers and camera
- 24-hour personal support
GrandPad is being used to connect more than 1.2 million people — including seniors, family members, friends, and caregivers — in more than 120 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net.
About GrandPad
Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 — the first mobile device of its kind — addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit http://www.GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @GrandPad_social.
Media Contact
Barbara Tabor, GrandPad, 651-230-9192, barbara@taborpr.com
SOURCE GrandPad