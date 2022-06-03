Latest 2021 ez1099 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com is available to process corrections for 1096 and other 1099 forms. Test drive for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.
SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don't wait to process 1099 form corrections. Halfpricesoft.com now offers forms 1096 and other 1099 corrections for previously processed errors with the latest 2021 ez1099 tax preparation software. Customers simply purchase the version for the year that the corrections need to be made and the software will accommodate form processing and corrections. Please see the link below for further information.
1. Prepare a new transmittal Form 1096.
2. Enter one of the following phrases in the bottom margin of the form.
Filed To Correct TIN.
Filed To Correct Name.
Filed To Correct Return.
3. Provide all requested information on the form as it applies to the returns prepared in Steps 1 and 2.
4. File Form 1096 and Copy A of the return with the appropriate service center.
5. Do not include a copy of the original return that was filed incorrectly.
"Customers are accommodated with the ability to process 1096 and other 1099 form corrections in latest 2021 ez1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.
Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.
ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096, 1099 NEC.
ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11 and Windows 10. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).
The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:
- ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies
- Users save valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.
- Quick data importing feature
- Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification
- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge
- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features (Additional cost)
- From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available
- Can now process correction forms
Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
