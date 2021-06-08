VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dooly, the connected workspace pioneer and leading CRM automation software making Salesforce fast and painless, today announced four new additions to its leadership team: Nikita Miller as Vice President of Product, Michelle Pietsch as Vice President of Revenue, Candace Bajgoric as Head of People and Culture, and Gigi Wong as Director of Finance.
With these four strategic new hires, and armed with $80M in new funding, Dooly is primed for significant growth in 2021 and beyond.
- Nikita Miller, Vice President of Product: As Vice President of Product, Miller will be responsible for building and leading product management and design, as well as product marketing and strategy. She will also spearhead the development of Dooly's user and product research practice. Previously, Miller served as Group Product Manager at Trello. An angel investor and LP, Miller has also worked in education technology in China and the UK. During Miller's first six to 12 months, she will begin translating Dooligans' undeniable Dooly love into a robust, user-centric product vision.
- Michelle Pietsch, Vice President of Revenue: As Vice President of Revenue, Pietsch will be focused on managing and scaling Dooly's sales team to drive revenue growth. Previously, Pietsch was the Vice President of Conversational Sales at Drift. Prior to that, Pietsch served as Director of Sales and later Associate Vice President of Sales at Datadog, where she successfully grew the sales team from three reps to 300. Pietsch has a robust history of building successful sales teams for fast-growing, product-led startups.
- Candace Bajgoric, Head of People and Culture: As Head of People and Culture, Bajgoric will be responsible for growing the Dooly team and creating an internal structure to support that growth. She previously served as the Director of People and Culture at Intiveo. Prior to that, Bajgoric spent six years as Operations Manager and later People Operations Manager at Salesforce company Mobify. Through Bajgoric's people centric leadership, Dooly will preserve and fortify its stellar workplace culture as the company continues to expand globally.
- Gigi Wong, CPA, Director of Finance: As Dooly's first Director of Finance, Gigi Wong will be responsible for implementing best finance practices as the company grows quickly. Wong has spent the last five years at Unbounce, most recently as their Financial Controller. Additionally, Wong has experience in the fintech sphere, having served as an Accounting Team Lead at Bench Accounting. Wong has a passion for working with companies in the hyper-growth stage where she can wear many hats to help companies like Dooly achieve their financial goals.
"Company growth starts with amazing talent, and we take that a step further at Dooly as we focus in on having good humans throughout the business," said Kris Hartvigsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Dooly. "Nikita, Michelle, Candace, and Gigi are instrumental additions to our team, bringing tremendous presence, experience and leadership to the company."
These new hires come off the heels of Dooly's Series B funding announcement in May, just two months after its impressive Series A. Backed by substantial capital and this leadership team, Dooly will continue to innovate and fulfill its mission of making salespeople's lives easier.
About Dooly
Dooly is on a mission to end the pesky manual data entry and updates that can drive sales professionals crazy by automatically syncing meeting notes and comments to the right task, record or activity. Dooly is revolutionizing the note taking experience, and freeing up salespeople's time so they can spend it doing what they love: selling. For more information on Dooly, visit https://www.dooly.ai/.
