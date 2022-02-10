VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dooly, the connected workspace pioneer, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing among the top 10 on the Fastest Growing Products list, top 20 of the Best Sales Products and within the top 50 for both Highest Satisfaction Products and Best Office Products.
Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Dooly was named as a leader across 4 categories:
- #6 Fastest Growing Product
- #17 Best Sales Product
- #29 Highest Satisfaction Product
- Top 50 Office Product
This is Dooly's first time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place this year due to its mission of product-led growth and tailoring its technology to suit the needs of its end-users: salespeople.
"We're thrilled to be included in G2's Best Software Awards," said Kris Hartvigsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Dooly. "This just goes to show how great the demand is now for tools that cut down on the hours salespeople spend on administrative tasks and gruntwork. This recognition from G2 is a testament to Dooly's ability to not only make our customers more productive at work, but make their lives easier, too."
"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."
The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.
To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology.
About Dooly:
Dooly is on a mission to end the pesky manual data entry and updates that can drive sales professionals crazy by automatically syncing meeting notes and comments to the right task, record or activity. Dooly is revolutionizing the note taking experience, and freeing up salespeople's time so they can spend it doing what they love: selling. For more information on Dooly, visit https://www.dooly.ai/.
