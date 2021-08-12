DoorDash Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DoorDash Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

 By DoorDash

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view our financial results and letter to shareholders.

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com. The call begins Thursday, August 12 at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, as well as press and earnings releases are also available at http://ir.doordash.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@doordash.com

Press Contact

press@doordash.com

