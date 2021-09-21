MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DoorLoop, an award-winning rental property management software company, today announced it has raised $10 million in seed funding led by DoorLoop's founders and private investors. The funding comes on the heels of the company's recent growth and will be used for further investment in its technology platform, recruiting efforts and marketing initiatives.
As one of the fastest-growing PropTech companies in the industry, DoorLoop helps its clients manage tens of thousands of units in over 100 countries worldwide. With nearly 40 employees and growing, DoorLoop's team consists of six co-founders and a council of advisors with over 100+ years of combined real estate and SaaS experience.
Landlords, property managers, and management companies use DoorLoop to automate everything from listing units, screening, rent collection, maintenance requests, moving out tenants, and everything in between. Property managers can work remotely, scale with ease, maintain more efficient operations and collect more rent.
"Landlords and property managers are rapidly switching to DoorLoop for its ease of use and customer service," said Matt Cave, co-founder and director of customer success. "It is the only all-in-one platform with full accounting, a QuickBooks online integration, and soon an open API to sync with thousands of apps for unlimited customization and possibilities."
To expedite the company's growth, DoorLoop is offering 50% off its software for the rest of the year, including a 30-day money-back guarantee. Additionally, the company will be donating 1% of all profits in 2021 to charities including the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
"Prior to DoorLoop, there wasn't an easy and affordable software platform available to manage our own rentals, collect rent, and grow our portfolios," said Ori Tamuz, CEO and co-founder of DoorLoop. "The software we tried was complicated and expensive, and offered very little transparency. Additionally, many of the platforms were built over 15 years ago with old technology and design, so we knew we could do it better, and that's exactly what we did."
Tamuz was the co-founder of Nova Point of Sale and PracticePanther, two successful SaaS companies that were both acquired and continue to be market leaders. Three out of the five DoorLoop co-founders worked together for the last 10 years and know what it takes to disrupt an industry with a winning team, product, and playbook.
About DoorLoop
DoorLoop is the easiest to use and highest-rated property management software online. Landlords, property managers, and management companies in over 100 countries use DoorLoop to manage tens of thousands of units. The software automates everything from listing units, screening, rent collection, maintenance requests, moving out tenants, and everything in between. DoorLoop is fully customizable for any mixed-use portfolio, including residential, commercial, associations, and many more.
