SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doors Korea, Corp. is excited to bring South Korea's #1 Bluetooth, wireless microphone to Amazon USA, for use across the United States. This microphone provides children and adults alike with countless hours of entertainment. It can be used for karaoke or as a microphone for small meetings, making this microphone versatile, fun, and professional, all-in-one.
Doors Korea Corp. uses the most up-to-date Korean design principals to produce a microphone that is light-weight, seamless, and durable. With its portable design, it can be used indoors or outdoors or in performance settings; during singing practice or in lectures, and other flexible locations that require a compact microphone that is packed with multiple features. From crystal clear audio to sound effects that utilize a dual-dynamic speaker system and digital signal processor, voices can be customized to sound louder, more dramatic, or have an echo effect.
In addition, the high-quality microphone has a sleek design with a 10-watt speaker, and lithium rechargeable battery that is long-lasting. It can be connected to many different speakers and systems, including car sound systems, FM radio signals, PA systems, amplifiers that use AUX cables, and other Bluetooth applications.
Doors Korea Corp. was established in 2011, when CEO Dae Sung Kim became determined to bring high-quality musical instruments to the forefront of the musical world. With a demand for exquisite products for Korea's karaoke culture, known as "no-rae-bang" or, in English, "singing rooms," Mr. Kim designed a microphone that could deliver the small party sound necessary for the karaoke culture. Through hard work and dedication, Mr. Kim first introduced his Bluetooth microphone in 2017, where it quickly reached the #1 spot in the microphone category.
Despite the effects of Covid-19 on countless industries, Doors Korea Corp. sales continued to rise over 30 times in just 2020, indicating a strong demand for a high-performing microphone both in the entertainment sector and the business sector also from individuals suddenly working from home who were in need of a reliable microphone, to students looking to find fun during these unprecedented times, Doors Korea Corp. stepped up to the plate.
Now the company has decided it's time to set its sights on a bigger mission: to bring the microphone to the USA, where it can continue to share its top-selling product to those who are looking for a reliable microphone. Doors Korea Co. looks forward to serving those residing in the USA, and offers an Unconditional Guarantee and superior Customer Service.
"Only when our customers are satisfied can we go home for the night," Mr. Kim explains.
