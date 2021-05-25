MILWAUKEE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dorlen Products has been manufacturing surface water leak detection equipment since 1975. In October 2021, four of their six Water Alert® monitors will be re-introduced with an all-new enclosure design and PC board.

The original enclosure is painted steel, while the new design will feature a steel cabinet with a stainless steel door, making the monitors more corrosion-resistant. More than a surface-level makeover, the monitors will also get a new circuit board as part of the redesign.

Product names will be updated when the new design is released: Water Alert® monitor models WM-6(T), WM-12(T), WM-20(T) and WM-40(T) will be replaced by WMX6, WMX12, WMX20 and WMX40.

One thing that isn't changing: Dorlen's commitment to manufacturing their products entirely in the USA. Water Alert® monitor circuit boards will continue to be manufactured in Waukesha, Wisconsin, with circuit board assembly completed in-house at Dorlen (headquartered in Milwaukee).

Water Alert® monitors will also continue to be compatible with all building management and automation systems, including Cisco, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, United Technologies and many others.

Additional Water Alert® monitor features:

  • Function as both monitor and power supply
  • Test capability for connected water detectors
  • Compatible with all Standard Series Water Alert® detectors
  • Internal battery backup in case of power failure
  • Easy installation, all hardware and instructions included
  • 5-year warranty

About Dorlen Products and Water Alert® Dorlen Products is dedicated to selling the highest-quality, lowest-maintenance leak sensors available. Water Alert® products are designed with commercial and industrial applications in mind – from telecom rooms and data centers to record vaults and any unattended areas in your building. Water Alert® leak sensing systems are rugged, yet sensitive enough to detect a thin film of water without false activations. For more information, please visit: wateralert.com

Media Contact

Pierre Payne, NAVEO Marketing, 262-703-0800, ppayne@naveomarketing.com

 

SOURCE Dorlen Products

