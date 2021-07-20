MIAMI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dotCMS, a leading-edge hybrid content management system, launched dotCDN, the company's new integrated content delivery network (CDN). In partnership with BunnyWay, dotCDN and edge delivery is a pivotal part of dotCMS's 2021 roadmap.
With thousands of websites already using the company's hybrid CMS platform — dotCDN's launch comes in direct response to feedback from customers who need to accelerate and secure their websites while maintaining complete control over their content and customer experiences.
dotCDN enables faster content delivery through a reliable network of intelligent edge servers across the world and uses real-time analytics based on your content and network metrics to make sure users are always served content from the fastest, most optimal edge server. dotCDN can make both traditional and headless architectures perform with blazing speed, while still allowing for fully customized, context-based experiences and omnichannel marketing campaigns.
dotCDN also offers an enhanced security layer on top of dotCMS that can help prevent cyberattacks and makes sure that your sites and content stay up and available 24/7/365. Cybersecurity is a worldwide concern, and sites across every vertical are at risk of falling prey to malicious actors. dotCDN includes DDoS protection, automatic real time monitoring, geo-fencing and optional edge-rules that can be used to limit or prevent abnormal or unwanted requests. With dotCDN, dotCMS scales to global-level reliability, reducing the need for security infrastructure and operations, all within dotCMS' managed platform.
"Businesses of all types can benefit from dotCDN's high performance content delivery network," said Jason Smith, COO of dotCMS. "dotCDN gives our customers an integrated and relatively affordable tool to enhance their web sites' reliability, speed and most importantly, security."
Here is a summary of dotCDN's capabilities:
- Always Fresh with Automatic invalidatations: Refreshing edge content can be hard. To solve that, dotCDN includes a workflow that will automatically invalidate pages, content and assets as they are updated and published or deleted in dotCMS. This ensures your users will always receive the latest content, images, videos and assets.
- Accelerated Site Performance: dotCDN enables users to speed uncached requests across regions, which means that even content that's not cached on the CDN is stored and easily accessible, which delivers users unparalleled performance across regions.
- Serve Files from the Edge: dotCDN offers optional edge storage which statically stores files and replicates them across 4 continents to allow for redundant, always available edge delivery of your assets.
- Smart Routing: dotCDN monitors your content and traffic and can offer you different routing options and optimizations to adapt to your requirements and give you the best possible performance for every request.
- Real-time Statistics: dotCDN uses real-time monitoring to show statistics about your CDN from within dotCMS. You can visually see the traffic your CDN is getting with graphs and figures showing Bandwidth Used, Requests Served and the Cache Hit Rate.
- DDoS Protection: dotCDN automatically monitors and stops many types of DDoS attacks, including flood and amplification attacks. Real-time monitoring detects incidents and automatically routes users to other CDN servers and away from the affected destinations.
About dotCMS
dotCMS is a leading, open-source digital experience platform (DXP) for companies that want innovation and performance driving their websites and other content-driven applications. Extensible and massively scalable, both small and large organizations can rapidly deliver personalized and engaging content across browsers, mobile devices, channels, second screens, and endpoints — all from a single system.
Founded in 2003, dotCMS is a privately owned US company with offices in Miami, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts; and San Jose, Costa Rica. With a global network of certified development partners and an active open source community, dotCMS has generated more than a half-million downloads and thousands of implementations and integration projects worldwide. Notable dotCMS customers include Telus, Standard & Poors, Hospital Corporation of America, Royal Bank of Canada, DirecTV, Thomson Reuters, China Mobile, Aon, and DriveTest Ontario.
To learn more about dotCMS and why hybrid DXPs are the future of content management, and what makes dotCMS a G2 High Performer, visit dotCMS' website.
