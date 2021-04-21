MIAMI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G2, the leading peer-to-peer software review platform recently released its Spring 2021 Grid Report for Digital Experience Platforms and named dotCMS a High Performer. G2's decision was based on reviews submitted by real, verified users from the G2 community and data the review site aggregates from online sources.
The G2 Grid® for Digital Experience Platform identifies and rewards software solutions that offer users ease of use, personalization features, marketing automation, digital asset management capabilities, content localization, analytics and eCommerce functionalities.
"dotCMS is focused on developing software that helps our clients create a manageable and sustainable content ecosystem. In a world where businesses are struggling with digital transformation, our team focuses on creating products that enable them to do more," said Jason Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of dotCMS. "We are honored to be included in so many G2 lists for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP), particularly because it represents the voice of our customers."
But that's not the only accolade dotCMS received in G2's Spring 2021 Reports. dotCMS was also named:
- Best Support Digital Experience Platform
- High Performer Web Content Management
- High Performer Web Content Management in Europe
- High Performer Web Content Management for Enterprises
- High Performer Digital Experience Platform for Enterprises
Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2.com between Jan. 1 and Mar. 21, 2021. All scores are calculated using G2′s algorithms (v3.0), including for Satisfaction, Market Presence, and social networks. Learn more about G2 criteria here.
About G2
G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.
About dotCMS
dotCMS is a leading, open-source digital experience platform (DXP) for companies that want innovation and performance driving their websites and other content-driven applications. Extensible and massively scalable, both small and large organizations can rapidly deliver personalized and engaging content across browsers, mobile devices, channels, second screens and endpoints —all from a single system.
Founded in 2003, dotCMS is a privately owned US company with offices in Miami, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts and San Jose, Costa Rica. With a global network of certified development partners and an active open source community, dotCMS has generated more than a half-million downloads and thousands of implementations and integration projects worldwide. Notable dotCMS customers include Telus, Standard & Poors, Hospital Corporation of America, Royal Bank of Canada, DirecTV, Thomson Reuters, China Mobile, Aon, and DriveTest Ontario.
To learn more about dotCMS and why hybrid DXPs are the future of content management and what makes dotCMS a G2 High Performer, visit dotCMS' website. To read all the reviews users have written about the platform, visit dotCMS' G2 page.
