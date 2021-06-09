MIAMI, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today dotCMS, the leading enterprise open-source hybrid CMS, announced a redesign and new product capabilities that simplify the user experience. The new features deliver NoCode capabilities as well as enhanced developer tooling.
Both features tie into the latest Gartner research, stating that the worldwide low-code development technologies market is projected to total $13.8 billion in 2021, an increase of 22.6% from 2020.
While dotCMS has moved quickly on a number of fronts, the company has prioritized the enhancement of its NoCode/LowCode experience, driving time-to-value and time-to-market for both marketing and technology teams. Marketing teams can leverage dotCMS' Edit Mode Anywhere tool to build and edit experiences autonomously. Meanwhile, dotCMS has also introduced many new developer tools including the GraphQL playground to help developers quickly test and build custom queries. Allowing them to spend less time troubleshooting and more time creating amazing experiences.
With the updates, dotCMS remains focused on enhancing security and performance in the core product as well as in all relevant business processes. The company released new versions of dotCMS that run on the latest underlying technology stack, having an SSL on by default, secure cookies, and secure HTTP settings. In addition, dotCMS is aiming to achieve SOC2, Type II certification in 2021. The enhanced technology stack, the new built-in caching for GraphQL APIs as well as dotCDN provide more performance for business-critical and high-trafficked applications.
"Building Secure and High-Performing platforms is a team effort, and we're delighted to provide all the tools and capabilities in dotCMS to support our customers in that ongoing journey," says Will Ezell, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.
With a busy first half of 2021 behind them, Ezell remarked that the dotCMS team is now "poised to finish the year in line with our exciting 2021 roadmap, including CI/CD enablement."
As consumers and citizens embrace more channels and devices, from single-page applications to augmented reality apps to in-store digital signage, Enterprises feel pressure to expand their customer experience beyond traditional channels and make every touchpoint seamless and engaging. Digital teams need to manage and control every aspect of the customer experience that they deliver, whether via websites, native mobile apps, single-page applications (SPA), or IoT devices, without being overwhelmed by code or relying on developers.
