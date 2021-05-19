BOSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dotCMS, the provider of the only hybrid-native CMS, today announced growth of 20% in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the first four months of the fiscal year 2021. The marquee product, dotCMS Cloud, is leveraged by enterprises on dotCMS-managed cloud stacks as well as customer-managed stacks. All new dotCMS customers in the first four months subscribed to dotCMS Cloud, which is a testimony to the appeal of the product.
"Since 2018, our vision, which is centered around NoCode / User Experience, API-first, and cloud, continues to resonate with brands across all industries and around the globe," said Stefan Schinkel, Chief Revenue Officer of dotCMS. "Our North American home territory represents 70% of new customers, and the balance has come from a blend of EMEA and Asia Pacific, including customers as far away as New Zealand running business-critical applications on dotCMS Cloud," He explained.
The first four months of 2021 also showed above-target number of new customers, as well as an impressive up-sell rate with our existing customer base. It looks like we're well positioned to exceed our goals for the year. This very healthy subscription growth is the foundation for dotCMS to further accelerate the product roadmap, our product support and additional investments in marketing & sales and our partner network," Schinkel continued.
Accelerated digital transformations rely on the key differentiators of dotCMS, now more than ever. The dotCMS NoCode paradigm enables enterprises to re-platform faster and at a significantly lower cost while increasing enterprise-wide adoption and agility for both technical teams and business users. Built-in tools around personalization, digital asset management, and other CMS essentials enable and empower digital marketing teams to exceed customer expectations. "Developers simultaneously create high-performing applications with the JavaScript frameworks of their choice, leveraging the open and flexible GraphQL & REST APIs and built-in caching. In addition, dotCMS is introducing dotCDN, an integrated set of tools. dotCDN will allow customers to take advantage of edge content delivery and a high-performance Content Delivery Network designed for heavily-trafficked platforms powered by dotCMS", said Will Ezell, CTO, and co-founder of dotCMS.
dotCMS continues to scale all functional teams and is on track to receive formal SOC2, Type II certification later this year, positioning its established focus on security for global enterprises and their business-critical applications running on dotCMS.
dotCMS is a leading, open-source digital experience platform (DXP) for companies that want innovation and performance driving their websites and other content-driven applications. Extensible and massively scalable, both small and large organizations can rapidly deliver personalized and engaging content across browsers, mobile devices, channels, second screens and endpoints — all from a single system.
