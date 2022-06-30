A New Drag-and-Drop Content Palette and Block Editor Can Be Used in Both Headless and Traditional Implementations.
MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dotCMS, a leading hybrid-headless content management system, has announced the latest edition of the platform, which includes a new drag-and-drop content palette and story-like block editor, along with other enhancements to the content authoring experience. These product updates come on the heels of dotCMS' best year yet in 2021, with that momentum driving an even better 2022 for the enterprise-grade CMS.
Enterprise organizations are embracing the notion of MACH architecture and composability. While microservices-based headless architecture brings many benefits and allows developers a great deal of freedom, brands cannot ignore the needs of their content authors who are often forgotten in the move to headless.
The new dotCMS content pallet with drag-and-drop makes page building easier and improves the flow of content editing. In addition, the latest LTS version of dotCMS (22.03) features a JSON-Based Content Store and improved content search results.
With dotCMS 22.05 and 22.06, a significant new block editor is introduced. Inspired by such interfaces as WordPress's Gutenberg Editor, the dotCMS Block Editor is an easy-to-use, feature-rich interface for creating and editing content — whether text, images, or any other custom content defined through dotCMS. The dotCMS Block Editor can be used headlessly or on traditional pages.
"The content authoring experience has been a major focus for dotCMS," says Will Ezell, CTO of dotCMS. "These new features lay the groundwork for collaborative content editing, which is the holy grail of where we're going."
Further agile improvements to the product include a secure password generator, rules-based URL rewrites, and headless widget support. Future releases will include easy copying of content types and page-based experiments for testing and personalization. In the coming weeks, dotCMS will release a new public roadmap based on extensive customer feedback, which will guide product development and help organizations plan their digital strategies.
ABOUT dotCMS
dotCMS is the most agile, scalable and secure content management system for enterprise. Built on leading Java technology, dotCMS is an open-source, hybrid-headless content management system that gives developers the flexibility of a headless CMS while equipping marketers with no-code visual content authoring. Whether you're building a network of global websites, an employee intranet, customer portal, or single page web application, dotCMS helps you manage content, images, and assets in one centralized location and deliver them to any channel.
Founded in 2003, dotCMS is a privately held US company with a global network of certified development partners and an active open source community. dotCMS has generated millions of downloads and more than 100,000 implementations and integration projects worldwide. Notable customers include: Telus, Standard & Poors, Hospital Corporation of America, Royal Bank of Canada, Comcast, Thomson Reuters, Dairy Queen, City Furniture, Varo Bank, Lennox International, Firstmac and Newell Brands.
