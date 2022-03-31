DotcomWeavers is excited to announce its promotion to Gold-level Adobe partner.
MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DotcomWeavers is excited to announce its promotion to Gold-level Adobe partner. This achievement continues our successes over the past year, beginning with being named Silver partner, then earning our "Specialization" distinction for Adobe Commerce / Magento, and now this latest milestone.
From the end of 2020 to now, it's been one of the best stretches in our 14-year history of eCommerce design, development, launch, and support. We can't wait to see what the future has in store!
ALL THANKS TO OUR CLIENTS AND OUR TEAM
We want to thank our valued clients for continually honing our customization capabilities and our team for rising to these challenges. Gold status will help us continue our long-standing dedication to delivering top-quality builds.
ACHIEVING GOLD-LEVEL PARTNER STATUS
To achieve and maintain Gold status, trusted Adobe partners must meet annual requirements such as:
- Achieve or maintain at least one "Specialized" Distinction
- Achieve or maintain at least 60 Expert-level Adobe certifications
- Launch five successful Adobe Experience Cloud customer deployments
- Provide customer satisfaction ratings
Achieving the requisite certifications is our most significant team-wide effort over the past year and is an immense source of pride. When we were first named a Silver partner in November 2020, our team held 12 certifications. Today, the experts at DotcomWeavers hold 72 across 47 team members.
WHAT DOES BECOMING A GOLD PARTNER MEAN FOR YOU (AND US)?
To become a Gold partner and reach these milestones, our team has continually dedicated themselves to expanding their Adobe Commerce / Magento knowledge and capabilities.
By pursuing education and certification opportunities, we ensure that our creative eCommerce solutions fully leverage all of Adobe Commerce / Magento's capabilities and functionality when bringing our clients' visions to life.
Gold-level partner status further increases our access to these development opportunities, which allows us to stay up-to-date on Adobe's latest and expand our team's expertise even more.
We'd like to thank our clients once again for providing new challenges with which our team can put their acquired knowledge into practice. We're incredibly proud of our customized eCommerce solutions addressing these challenges and the trust we've earned through our team's expertise and consistency.
DOTCOMWEAVERS
For 14 years, DotcomWeavers has delivered top-quality Magento and eCommerce websites, with a proven history of success and creative customization. We have achieved Gold Partner and Specialized status with the Adobe Solution Partner Program as a result. Our eCommerce expertise spans design, development, integration, SEO marketing, consultation, and support.
We're ready to facilitate your next Magento or other eCommerce projects from end to end.
