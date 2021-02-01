DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As new virus variants spread across the globe and experts suggest doubling up widely used yet ineffective cloth masks for better protection, the high quality, 2 layers of Graphene Oxide technology featured in MyGo2Mask http://www.mygo2mask.us are more important than ever. It is the only face mask that science shows can trap and destroy Covid-19 virus droplets in less than two minutes after contact.
Numerous studies prove that Graphene Oxide technology, particularly when used in a multi-layered lattice structure as is featured in the MyGo2Mask, has been proven to provide the highest levels of filtration, breathability, absorption and antiviral and bacteriostatic qualities. Experts agree that the more layers and barriers the stronger the shield and MyGo2Mask is a full 4-ply super high-quality graphene-oxide coated face mask that traps 99.53%(see citation in later paragraph for BFE rating) of particles at a size of .3 nanometers or smaller, including Covid-19 virus droplets and flu particles.
MyGo2Mask features superior filtration capabilities which is what experts recommend for maximum protection. Coronavirus particles are measured between .07 and .09 microns. While N95 masks filter 95-99% of particles, it only filters particles larger than 0.1 microns. MyGo2Mask is recognized as an N99 mask whose graphene oxide layers filter 99.53% of particles measuring .3 nanometers or smaller making it virtually impenetrable. (i.e. average human hair measures 75 microns which is 1000x's larger than a single nanometer) . Simply put, the MyGo2Mask provides ideal Coronavirus filtration and the ability to destroy the virus and flu almost on contact whereas the N95 mask does not.
"We know for sure and the experts agree, not all masks are created equal. Especially now when we know masks are critical for protection, many cloth and fashion-style masks don't' provide the filtration or breathability we need daily. MyGo2Mask uses technology combined with well-known Graphene Oxide and its virus destroying properties to provide that protection," said Shep Doniger of http://www.g-masks.com. "This mask comes in two styles, the traditional medical style flat mask and for the best fit, a contoured mask resembling an N95 fit that we call an N99 because it provides even better filtration. Science over many years shows Graphene Oxide can destroy viruses and in a 4 layer construct, we are confident MyGo2Mask provides superior protection."
As stated in numerous independent studies, graphene oxide helps repel and "potentially kill or destroy" different types of viruses containing what scientists call microdroplets. According to studies done on graphene at MIT (A Ivanoska-Dacikj, U Stachewicz - Reviews on Advanced Materials …, 2020 - degruyter.com) and Hong Kong's Polytechnic University, the material is referred to as "superhydrophobic" and reduces the chance of infectious droplets adhering to it and according to experts, "rips coronavirus apart." The following link discusses the special properties of high-quality graphene oxide:
https://spectrum.ieee.org/nanoclast/semiconductors/optoelectronics/new-graphene-metamaterial-device-heats-to-160c-under-sunlight-in-seconds (Please load in browser)
Additionally, the outlet Sci-Tech Daily reported in September, 2020 that, "Graphene's sharp edge damages the bacterial cell membrane and kills the virus. It may also be killed by the hydrophobic (water repelling) property of graphene." (The research was conducted by Dr. Ye Ruquan, Assistant Professor from CityU's Department of Chemistry, in collaboration with other researchers. The findings were published in the scientific journal ACS Nano, titled "Self-Reporting and Photothermally Enhanced Rapid Bacterial Killing on a Laser-Induced Graphene Mask.")
Every MyGO2Mask is shipped hermetically sealed and features a unique and patented graphene oxide bonding system. Using the highest quality graphene from an internationally recognized producer of pure graphene oxide out of South Korea, the material is then further modified by a second patented process that enables it to destroy bacteria and viruses that come in contact with it. Studies show that less than .01% of a virus remains alive after contact with the graphene oxide enabled mask. The mask has earned a CE certification for meeting EU Standards, achieved a US Standard for a BFE of 99%, has an FDA Registration and has earned NSF Certification (National Sanitation Foundation, USA) and is accredited by ANSI (American National Standards Institute).). (Citation--Volume 2020 |Article ID 7286735 | https://doi.org/10.34133/2020/7286735)
Ming Hui Chua, Weiren Cheng, Shermin Simin Goh, Junhua Kong, Bing Li, Jason Y. C. Lim, Lu Mao, Suxi Wang, Kun Xue, Le Yang, Enyi Ye, Kangyi Zhang, Wun Chet Davy Cheong, Beng Hoon Tan, Zibiao Li, Ban Hock Tan, Xian Jun Loh, "Face Masks in the New COVID-19 Normal: Materials, Testing, and Perspectives", Research, vol. 2020,Article ID 7286735, 40 pages, 2020. https://doi.org/10.34133/2020/7286735
Adding to the graphene oxide story is the fact that two 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics winning scientists have been associated with the company and the development of the product since the company's founding. See the link below for the full details on their groundbreaking experiments regarding the two dimensional material graphene oxide:
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/2010/press-release/ (Please load in browser)
More information about the graphene oxide powered MyGo2Mask, including product certificates and supporting scientific studies can be found at http://www.mygo2mask.us. Media samples can be requested by contacting Shep Doniger directly at 561-637-5750 and sdoniger@bdcginc.com.
