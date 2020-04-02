CHICAGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greeley and Hansen, a multidisciplinary global engineering firm solely dedicated to serving the needs of the water sector, has named Douglas Yerkes, PhD, PE, as the new Executive Vice President of Western Operations. He will also serve as the Managing Director of the Midwest Operating Group and will be a member of the firm's Executive Management Team.
Yerkes has 25 years of extensive project management and design experience on a wide range of large and complex water infrastructure projects and long-term programs. He most recently served as Vice President at HBK Engineering where he was responsible for overall leadership, management, and business development for the firm's Infrastructure Sector. He previously served as Chief of Infrastructure and First Deputy Procurement Officer for the City of Chicago, and also served as City Engineer for San Antonio, Texas.
In the role of Executive Vice President of Western Operations, Yerkes will oversee Greeley and Hansen's Southwest Operating Group, Pacific Coast Operating Group, and Construction Engineering and Management Group, along with directing the operations of the Midwest Operating Group.
"We're very pleased to have Doug on our team in this important leadership role," said John C. Robak, Chief Executive Officer. "His strong technical background and proven leadership experience in successfully managing engineering and construction operations for some of the largest and most complex wastewater projects will be a great benefit to our clients and our firm. Having a results-oriented, client-focused leader of Doug's caliber and technical expertise in this role will be extremely valuable to our organization, as we accelerate efforts to further expand our operations and achieve continued strategic growth in the western U.S. region."
Yerkes, a registered Professional Engineer, holds a Doctorate and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Vanderbilt University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California at Davis. In addition, he is an active member of the American Public Works Association, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Water Environment Federation, and the Society of American Military Engineers.
Greeley and Hansen is a leading global engineering, architecture, and consulting management firm solely dedicated to providing sustainable engineering solutions for a broad range of water and wastewater challenges. The firm has built upon over 105 years of proven civil and environmental engineering experience in all phases of project development and implementation to become a premier global provider of comprehensive services in the water sector. Greeley and Hansen is dedicated to designing better urban environments worldwide. http://www.greeley-hansen.com/new.htm
