WUHAN, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total net revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB2,152.7 million (US$328.6 million), compared with RMB2,278.0 million in the same period of 2020.
- Gross profit in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB260.2 million (US$39.7 million), compared with RMB485.9 million in the same period of 2020, implying a gross margin of 12.1% in the first quarter of 2021.
- Net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB101.8 million (US$15.5 million), compared with a net income of RMB254.5 million in the same period of 2020.
- Adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB70.7 million (US$10.8 million), compared with an adjusted net income of RMB296.9 million in the same period of 2020.
- Average MAUs in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 21.3% to 191.9 million from 158.1 million in the same period of 2020.
- Average mobile MAUs in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 4.5% to 59.1 million from 56.6 million in the same period of 2020.
- Quarterly average paying user count in the first quarter of 2021 was 7.0 million, compared with 7.6 million in the same period of 2020.
Mr. Shaojie Chen, Chief Executive Officer of DouYu, commented, "We are pleased to announce that we maintained steady operational growth in the first quarter of 2021 as we continued to upgrade our operational system. On a year-over-year basis, our total average MAUs increased by 21.3% to 191.9 million while our average mobile MAUs increased by 4.5% to 59.1 million. By continuously enriching our content library and diversifying our live streaming, video, and community content offerings, we remain committed to developing a diversified and industry leading game-centric integrated platform."
Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of DouYu, commented, "In the first quarter of 2021, our total revenues were RMB2.15 billion and gross profit was RMB260.2 million, representing a gross margin of 12.1%. During the quarter, we increased our investments in content, as we remained focused on improving our content production in both our video and community businesses. Looking ahead, we will continue to optimize the monetization capabilities and improve monetization efficiency of our platform while striving to generate more long-term value for our shareholders. "
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total net revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB2,152.7 million (US$328.6 million), compared with RMB2,278.0 million in the same period of 2020.
Live streaming revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1,998.6 million (US$305.1 million), compared with RMB2,113.0 million in the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the reversion of paying users' consumption of the virtual items to that of the pre-pandemic level, as the pandemic was gradually brought under control in China. This decline was partially offset by our implementation of more effective operational strategies, which helped improve the participation levels and paying behaviors of key paying users on our platform in the period.
Advertising and other revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB154.1 million (US$23.5 million), compared with RMB165.0 million in the same period of 2020. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to the trend of game advertisers normalizing their marketing expenditures, which were relatively higher in the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cost of revenues in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB1,892.5 million (US$288.9 million), compared with RMB1,792.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to increased revenue sharing fees and content costs.
Revenue sharing fees and content costs in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 5.4% to RMB1,659.6 million (US$253.3 million) from RMB1,574.8 million in the same period of 2020. This was because of the Company's increased investments in the broadcasting rights for eSports tournaments, in-house production of proprietary events, and quality streamers in the overseas market.
Bandwidth costs in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB172.1 million (US$26.3 million), compared with RMB152.9 million in the same period of 2020. This was mainly due to the promotion of high-quality viewing options offered on the Company's platform and was partially offset by improved bandwidth efficiency as a result of in-house technology upgrades.
Gross profit in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB260.2 million (US$39.7 million), compared with RMB485.9 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 12.1%, compared with 21.3% in the same period of 2020. This decrease was primary due to the increase in content costs for eSports tournaments and bandwidth costs, together with the decrease in revenues.
Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB209.9 million (US$32.0 million), compared with RMB107.4 million in the same period of 2020. This was mainly attributable to the increased sponsorships and promotions of eSports tournaments compared to the same period of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as increased promotional activities for user acquisition.
Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB111.3 million (US$17.0 million), compared with RMB92.9 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to our additional investments in technical personnel.
General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB88.1 million (US$13.4 million), compared with RMB84.6 million in the same period of 2020.
Other operating income, net in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB23.9 million (US$3.7 million), compared with RMB16.6 million in the same period of 2020.
Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB125.1 million (US$19.1 million), compared with a profit from operations of RMB217.6 million in the same period of 2020.
Adjusted operating loss in the first quarter of 2021, which adds back share-based compensation expenses, was RMB91.8 million (US$14.0 million), compared with an adjusted operating income of RMB259.5 million in the same period of 2020.
Income tax expenses in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020 were nil due to the Company's cumulative net losses and the resulting tax loss carryforward.
Net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB101.8 million (US$15.5 million), compared with a net income of RMB254.5 million in the same period of 2020.
Adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2021, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, share of income in equity method investments, and impairment loss of investments, was RMB70.7 million (US$10.8 million), compared with an adjusted net income of RMB296.9 million in the same period of 2020.
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS[1] in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB0.19 (US$0.03) and RMB0.19 (US$0.03) respectively. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB0.10 (US$0.01) and RMB0.10 (US$0.01) respectively.
[1] Every ten ADSs represent one ordinary share.
About DouYu International Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated as operating income (loss) adjusted for share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income is calculated as net loss adjusted for share-based compensation expenses, share of income (loss) in equity method investments, gain on disposal of investment or subsidiaries and impairment loss on investments. Adjusted net income attributable to DouYu is calculated as net income attributable to DouYu adjusted for share-based compensation expenses, share of income (loss) in equity method investments, gain on disposal of investment or subsidiaries and impairment loss of investments. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share. The Company adjusted the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) share of income (loss) in equity method investments, (iii) gain on disposal of investment or subsidiaries and (iv)impairment loss of investments to understand and evaluate the Company's core operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2021, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled in U.S. dollars at that rate on March 31, 2021, or at any other rate.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
In addition to factors previously disclosed in Huya and DouYu's documents filed with the SEC, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements and information or historical performance: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of Huya and DouYu to terminate the definitive merger agreement between Huya and DouYu; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Huya, DouYu or their respective shareholders or directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that are material and adverse to Huya's or DouYu's business; a delay in closing the merger; the ability to obtain approval by DouYu's shareholders on the expected terms and schedule; business disruptions from the proposed merger that will harm Huya's or DouYu's business, including current plans and operations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact Huya's or DouYu's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the ability of Huya or DouYu to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Class A ordinary shares of Huya following the merger; the continued availability of capital and financing following the merger; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which Huya and DouYu operate; changes in Huya's or DouYu's anticipated revenue and income; changes in DouYu's operating or other expenses; the degree to which Huya or DouYu encounters competition; and general political, economic and market conditions.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31
As of March 31
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,279,902
5,027,654
767,370
Restricted cash
11,875
11,841
1,807
Short-term bank deposits
2,230,229
2,439,973
372,413
Accounts receivable, net
199,744
176,378
26,921
Prepayments
66,257
60,618
9,252
Amounts due from related parties
9,045
10,024
1,530
Other current assets
236,704
382,446
58,373
Total current assets
8,033,756
8,108,934
1,237,666
Property and equipment, net
37,792
34,410
5,252
Intangible assets, net
141,672
120,867
18,448
Long-term bank deposits
100,000
100,000
15,263
Investments
500,659
533,729
81,463
Goodwill
12,933
13,025
1,988
Right-of-use assets
62,141
51,242
7,821
Other non-current assets
19,004
14,552
2,221
Total non-current assets
874,201
867,825
132,456
TOTAL ASSETS
8,907,957
8,976,759
1,370,122
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
986,073
1,019,272
155,571
Advances from customers
10,911
12,541
1,914
Deferred revenue
242,013
199,441
30,441
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
384,041
372,551
56,862
Amounts due to related parties
223,525
36,281
353,923
31,698
54,019
4,838
Lease liabilities due within one year
Total current liabilities
1,882,844
1,989,426
303,645
Lease liabilities
16,952
13,433
2,050
Deferred revenue
30,779
27,898
4,258
Total non-current liabilities
47,731
41,331
6,308
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,930,575
2,030,757
309,953
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31
As of March 31
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares
23
23
4
Treasury shares
(695,098)
(695,098)
(106,093)
Additional paid-in capital
10,486,398
10,519,715
1,605,622
Accumulated deficit
(2,863,219)
(2,925,238)
(446,479)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
10,911
49,379
7,539
Total DouYu Shareholders' Equity
6,939,015
6,948,781
1,060,593
Noncontrolling interests
38,367
(2,779)
(424)
Total Shareholders' Equity
6,977,382
6,946,002
1,060,169
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
8,907,957
8,976,759
1,370,122
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted,
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
Net revenues
2,278,035
2,269,197
2,152,687
328,564
Cost of revenues
(1,792,181)
(2,087,022)
(1,892,499)
(288,852)
Gross profit
485,854
182,175
260,188
39,712
Operating income (expense) (2)
Sales and marketing expenses
(107,357)
(170,708)
(209,877)
(32,033)
General and administrative expenses
(84,580)
(117,699)
(88,074)
(13,443)
Research and development expenses
(92,888)
(118,879)
(111,264)
(16,982)
Other operating income (expense), net
16,578
(7,272)
23,924
3,652
Total operating expenses
(268,246)
(414,558)
(385,291)
(58,806)
Income (loss) from operations
217,608
(232,383)
(125,103)
(19,094)
Other expenses, net
(10,018)
(3,403)
127
19
Interest income, net
45,044
23,104
20,930
3,195
Income (loss) before income taxes and share of
252,634
(212,682)
(104,046)
(15,880)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments
1,892
(15,982)
2,213
338
Net income (loss)
254,526
(228,664)
(101,833)
(15,542)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(5,924)
(31,807)
(39,814)
(6,077)
Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary
260,450
(196,857)
(62,019)
(9,465)
Net income (loss) per ordinary share
Basic
8.18
(6.12)
(1.92)
(0.29)
Diluted
7.90
(6.12)
(1.92)
(0.29)
Net income (loss) per ADS(3)
Basic
0.82
(0.61)
(0.19)
(0.03)
Diluted
0.79
(0.61)
(0.19)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net income (loss) per ordinary share
Basic
31,848,831
32,175,361
32,349,764
32,349,764
Diluted
32,976,034
32,175,361
32,349,764
32,349,764
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS(3)
Basic
318,488,308
321,753,609
323,497,638
323,497,638
Diluted
329,760,341
321,753,609
323,497,638
323,497,638
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all
(2) Share-based compensation expenses were allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
Research and development expenses
5,563
5,504
5,468
835
Sales and marketing expenses
1,174
1,232
1,217
186
General and administrative expenses
35,114
26,506
26,632
4,065
(3) Every ten ADSs represent one ordinary share.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
Income (loss) from operations
217,608
(232,383)
(125,103)
(19,094)
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
41,850
33,242
33,317
5,086
Adjusted operating income (loss)
259,458
(199,141)
(91,786)
(14,008)
Net income (loss)
254,526
(228,664)
(101,833)
(15,542)
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
41,850
33,242
33,317
5,086
Share of (income) loss in equity method investments
(1,892)
15,982
(2,213)
(338)
Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on
2,446
2,500
-
-
Adjusted net income (loss)
296,931
(176,940)
(70,729)
(10,794)
Net income (loss) attributable to DouYu
260,450
(196,857)
(62,019)
(9,465)
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
41,850
33,242
33,317
5,086
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments
(1,892)
15,982
(2,213)
(338)
Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on
2,446
2,500
-
-
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to DouYu
302,855
(145,133)
(30,915)
(4,717)
Adjusted net income (loss) per ordinary share
Basic
9.51
(4.51)
(0.96)
(0.15)
Diluted
9.51
(4.51)
(0.96)
(0.15)
Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS(2)
Basic
0.95
(0.45)
(0.10)
(0.01)
Diluted
0.95
(0.45)
(0.10)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ordinary share
Basic
31,848,831
32,175,361
32,349,764
32,349,764
Diluted
31,848,831
32,175,361
32,349,764
32,349,764
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating adjusted net income per ADS(2)
Basic
318,488,308
321,753,609
323,497,638
323,497,638
Diluted
318,488,308
321,753,609
323,497,638
323,497,638
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all
(2) Every ten ADSs represent one ordinary share.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-reports-first-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301293278.html
