DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

($ in millions, except per share data)



2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change

U.S. GAAP

Revenue



$

1,780





$

1,776





%



$

6,684





$

7,136





(6)

%

Net earnings 1



182





168





8

%



683





678





1

%

Diluted EPS 



1.25





1.15





9

%



4.70





4.61





2

%



























Non-GAAP

Organic revenue change











(2)

%











(7)

%

Adjusted net earnings 2



225





226





%



824





872





(5)

%

Adjusted diluted EPS



1.55





1.54





1

%



5.67





5.93





(4)

%

 

1

Q4 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $16.5 million and $14.2 million, respectively. Q4 2019 also includes a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Full year 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $40.7 million and $25.4 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of Chino, and full year 2019 includes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder as well as a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt.





2 

Q4 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.3 million and $25.1 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $16.5 million and $14.2 million, respectively. Q4 2019 also excludes a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Full year 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $104.1 million and $103.6 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $40.7 million and $25.4 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of Chino, and full year 2019 excludes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder as well as a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt.

 

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.8 billion, a slight increase compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year (-2% organic). GAAP net earnings of $182 million increased 8%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.25 was up 9%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $225 million declined slightly, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.55 was up 1% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $6.7 billion, a decline of 6% compared to the prior year (-7% organic). GAAP net earnings of $683 million increased 1%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.70 increased 2% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $824 million declined 5%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.67 was down 4% versus the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered solid results in the fourth quarter despite lingering economic and operational effects of the pandemic. Our efficiency and productivity initiatives drove improvement in segment margins and cash flow metrics despite lower revenue for the full year. We advanced our operational priorities with notable progress in the center-led digital, operational, and shared back office and engineering capabilities. These initiatives have contributed to our recent results and will continue to drive improvement ahead. Our strong execution was complemented by disciplined capital allocation, including several strategic bolt-on acquisitions that enhance our businesses with new capabilities and attractive end-market exposures.

"Improving market conditions coupled with a robust demand backlog enable us to look into 2021 with constructive optimism. With continued progress in our ongoing productivity and cost initiatives, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver robust top-line growth, margin expansion and EPS accretion in 2021. We also enter the year with a healthy balance sheet that will continue to support organic and inorganic capital deployment to continue enhancing our portfolio."

"We are pleased to have 2020 in the rear view mirror for all the obvious reasons. On behalf of Dover Corporation's Board of Directors, I would like to thank our entire team for their extraordinary efforts in the past 12 months. We were given a unique opportunity to demonstrate the resilience of the Dover team and our business portfolio in 2020, and we can all be proud of the results we achieved together."

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

In 2021, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $5.42 to $5.62 (adjusted EPS of $6.25 to $6.45), based on full year revenue growth of 8% to 10% (5% to 6% on an organic basis). A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results as well as 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's fourth quarter and full year results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020

 

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue

$

1,780,390





$

1,775,589





$

6,683,760





$

7,136,397



Cost of goods and services

1,128,941





1,124,274





4,209,741





4,515,459



Gross profit

651,449





651,315





2,474,019





2,620,938



Selling, general, and administrative expenses

405,520





403,223





1,541,032





1,599,098



Loss on assets held for sale













46,946



Operating earnings

245,929





248,092





932,987





974,894



Interest expense

28,234





30,846





111,937





125,818



Interest income

(700)





(1,428)





(3,571)





(4,526)



Gain on sale of a business









(5,213)







Loss on extinguishment of debt





23,543









23,543



Other income, net

(2,013)





(1,891)





(11,900)





(12,950)



Earnings before provision for income taxes

220,408





197,022





841,734





843,009



Provision for income taxes

38,302





28,900





158,283





165,091



Net earnings

$

182,106





$

168,122





$

683,451





$

677,918



















Net earnings per share:















Basic

$

1.27





$

1.16





$

4.74





$

4.67



Diluted

$

1.25





$

1.15





$

4.70





$

4.61



Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

143,954



144,966



144,050



145,198

Diluted

145,355



146,790



145,393



146,992

















Dividends paid per common share

$

0.50





$

0.49





$

1.97





$

1.94



















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.















 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)





2020



2019



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

REVENUE























Engineered Products

$

408,160



$

342,380



$

386,562



$

394,175



$

1,531,277





$

418,851



$

429,928



$

426,689



$

422,089



$

1,697,557



Fueling Solutions

359,982



326,495



380,511



409,294



1,476,282





373,050



390,586



411,769



444,772



1,620,177



Imaging & Identification

256,765



227,977



265,690



287,746



1,038,178





268,354



266,588



275,109



274,420



1,084,471



Pumps & Process Solutions

319,536



309,095



347,875



347,497



1,324,003





330,219



338,924



341,337



328,048



1,338,528



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

311,913



293,527



368,395



342,255



1,316,090





334,643



385,474



370,335



306,165



1,396,617



Intra-segment eliminations

(417)



(299)



(777)



(577)



(2,070)





(360)



(794)



106



95



(953)



Total consolidated revenue

$

1,655,939



$

1,499,175



$

1,748,256



$

1,780,390



$

6,683,760





$

1,724,757



$

1,810,706



$

1,825,345



$

1,775,589



$

7,136,397



























NET EARNINGS























Segment Earnings:























Engineered Products

$

69,094



$

47,702



$

64,890



$

56,481



$

238,167





$

67,119



$

77,129



$

74,367



$

73,233



$

291,848



Fueling Solutions

53,498



47,214



66,601



69,661



236,974





37,230



52,637



68,069



73,937



231,873



Imaging & Identification

51,482



38,046



51,928



52,017



193,473





55,955



54,641



61,655



57,233



229,484



Pumps & Process Solutions 1

66,079



67,702



89,786



81,709



305,276





14,991



76,278



77,433



71,379



240,081



Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2

23,529



11,459



40,159



27,725



102,872





24,807



44,375



35,211



14,439



118,832



Total segment earnings (EBIT)

263,682



212,123



313,364



287,593



1,076,762





200,102



305,060



316,735



290,221



1,112,118



Corporate expense / other3

24,097



27,311



35,603



39,651



126,662





30,866



24,512



28,658



63,781



147,817



Interest expense

27,268



28,711



27,724



28,234



111,937





31,808



31,754



31,410



30,846



125,818



Interest income

(1,183)



(728)



(960)



(700)



(3,571)





(890)



(945)



(1,263)



(1,428)



(4,526)



Earnings before provision for income taxes

213,500



156,829



250,997



220,408



841,734





138,318



249,739



257,930



197,022



843,009



Provision for income taxes

37,221



32,063



50,697



38,302



158,283





32,613



51,654



51,924



28,900



165,091



Net earnings

$

176,279



$

124,766



$

200,300



$

182,106



$

683,451





$

105,705



$

198,085



$

206,006



$

168,122



$

677,918



























SEGMENT MARGIN



















Engineered Products

16.9 %



13.9 %



16.8 %



14.3 %



15.6 %





16.0 %



17.9 %



17.4 %



17.4 %



17.2 %



Fueling Solutions

14.9 %



14.5 %



17.5 %



17.0 %



16.1 %





10.0 %



13.5 %



16.5 %



16.6 %



14.3 %



Imaging & Identification

20.1 %



16.7 %



19.5 %



18.1 %



18.6 %





20.9 %



20.5 %



22.4 %



20.9 %



21.2 %



Pumps & Process Solutions 1

20.7 %



21.9 %



25.8 %



23.5 %



23.1 %





4.5 %



22.5 %



22.7 %



21.8 %



17.9 %



Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2

7.5 %



3.9 %



10.9 %



8.1 %



7.8 %





7.4 %



11.5 %



9.5 %



4.7 %



8.5 %



Total segment operating margin

15.9 %



14.1 %



17.9 %



16.2 %



16.1 %





11.6 %



16.8 %



17.4 %



16.3 %



15.6 %



























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Engineered Products

$

10,122



$

9,722



$

10,717



$

12,042



$

42,603





$

10,359



$

10,452



$

10,095



$

10,126



$

41,032



Fueling Solutions

18,339



17,968



18,014



18,482



72,803





17,879



18,945



18,744



19,477



75,045



Imaging & Identification

8,769



9,224



9,809



10,576



38,378





7,435



7,413



7,360



8,322



30,530



Pumps & Process Solutions

18,336



17,572



17,206



19,077



72,191





17,548



16,201



16,018



17,817



67,584



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

11,548



11,421



12,081



11,491



46,541





13,011



12,777



13,047



12,525



51,360



Corporate

1,638



1,696



1,662



1,539



6,535





1,506



1,981



1,523



1,726



6,736



Total depreciation and amortization expense

$

68,752



$

67,603



$

69,489



$

73,207



$

279,051





$

67,738



$

67,769



$

66,787



$

69,993



$

272,287



























1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l.

2 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2 and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.

3 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Earnings Per Share

























2020



2019



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Net earnings per share:























Basic

$

1.22



$

0.87



$

1.39



$

1.27



$

4.74





$

0.73



$

1.36



$

1.42



$

1.16



$

4.67



Diluted

$

1.21



$

0.86



$

1.38



$

1.25



$

4.70





$

0.72



$

1.35



$

1.40



$

1.15



$

4.61



























Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings

$

176,279



$

124,766



$

200,300



$

182,106



$

683,451





$

105,705



$

198,085



$

206,006



$

168,122



$

677,918



























Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic

144,259



143,955



144,032



143,954



144,050





145,087



145,366



145,372



144,966



145,198



Diluted

145,782



144,995



145,289



145,355



145,393





146,911



147,179



147,051



146,790



146,992



























* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





 

DOVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)(in thousands)





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

513,075





$

397,253



Receivables, net of allowances

1,137,223





1,217,190



Inventories, net

835,804





806,141



Prepaid and other current assets

133,085





127,846



Property, plant and equipment, net

897,326





842,318



Goodwill

4,072,542





3,783,347



Intangible assets, net

1,083,772





1,055,014



Other assets and deferred charges

479,247





440,368



Total assets

$

9,152,074





$

8,669,477











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:







Notes payable

$





$

84,700



Payables, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,738,798





1,663,391



Deferred taxes and other non-current liabilities

918,674





903,010



Long-term debt

3,108,829





2,985,716



Stockholders' equity

3,385,773





3,032,660



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,152,074





$

8,669,477



 

DOVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)(in thousands)





Years Ended December 31,



2020



2019

Operating activities:







Net earnings

$

683,451





$

677,918



Loss on assets held for sale





46,946



Loss on extinguishment of debt





23,543



Depreciation and amortization

279,051





272,287



Stock-based compensation

25,026





29,702



Contributions to employee benefit plans

(19,801)





(21,436)



Gain on sale of businesses

(5,213)







Net change in assets and liabilities

142,296





(83,654)



Net cash provided by operating activities

1,104,810





945,306











Investing activities:







Additions to property, plant and equipment

(165,692)





(186,804)



Acquisitions (net of cash and cash equivalents acquired)

(335,786)





(215,687)



Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

7,207





4,168



Proceeds from the sale of businesses

15,400





24,218



Other

(2,508)





(10,150)



Net cash used in investing activities

(481,379)





(384,255)











Financing activities:







Change in commercial paper and notes payable, net

(84,700)





(135,650)



Net increase in long-term debt





42,357



Dividends to stockholders

(284,312)





(282,197)



Purchase of common stock

(106,279)





(143,280)



Payments to settle employee tax obligations on exercise

(28,476)





(37,370)



Other

(2,523)





(1,902)



Net cash used in financing activities

(506,290)





(558,042)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1,319)





(1,977)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

115,822





1,032



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

397,253





396,221



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

513,075





$

397,253



 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Non-GAAP Reconciliations





2020



2019



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Adjusted net earnings:























Net earnings

$

176,279



$

124,766



$

200,300



$

182,106



$

683,451





$

105,705



$

198,085



$

206,006



$

168,122



$

677,918



Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

34,062



34,101



35,325



35,027



138,515





35,635



34,997



34,244



33,460



138,336



Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(8,411)



(8,451)



(8,810)



(8,695)



(34,367)





(8,964)



(8,777)



(8,624)



(8,403)



(34,768)



Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3

7,859



16,840



5,848



20,925



51,472





3,963



6,457



3,807



17,926



32,153



Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2

(1,605)



(3,452)



(1,343)



(4,402)



(10,802)





(861)



(1,377)



(806)



(3,745)



(6,789)



Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 4



















23,543



23,543



Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact 2



















(5,163)



(5,163)



Loss on assets held for sale 5













46,946









46,946



(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6

(6,551)



781



557





(5,213)















(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2

1,592



(190)



(135)





1,267















Adjusted net earnings

$

203,225



$

164,395



$

231,742



$

224,961



$

824,323





$

182,424



$

229,385



$

234,627



$

225,740



$

872,176



























Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:



















Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.21



$

0.86



$

1.38



$

1.25



$

4.70





$

0.72



$

1.35



$

1.40



$

1.15



$

4.61



Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

0.23



0.24



0.24



0.24



0.95





0.24



0.24



0.23



0.23



0.94



Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.24)





(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.24)



Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3

0.05



0.12



0.04



0.14



0.35





0.03



0.04



0.03



0.12



0.22



Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2

(0.01)



(0.02)



(0.01)



(0.03)



(0.07)





(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.03)



(0.06)



Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 4



















0.16



0.16



Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact 2



















(0.04)



(0.04)



Loss on assets held for sale 5













0.32









0.32



(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6

(0.04)









(0.03)















(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2

0.01









0.01















Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$

1.39



$

1.13



$

1.60



$

1.55



$

5.67





$

1.24



$

1.56



$

1.60



$

1.54



$

5.93



























1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021.

5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business.

6 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.

























* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)



Non-GAAP Reconciliations





2020



2019



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

















Engineered Products:























Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

69,094



$

47,702



$

64,890



$

56,481



$

238,167





$

67,119



$

77,129



$

74,367



$

73,233



$

291,848



Rightsizing and other costs

361



4,169



2,375



4,625



11,530





80



1,125



590



1,355



3,150



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

69,455



51,871



67,265



61,106



249,697





67,199



78,254



74,957



74,588



294,998



Adjusted EBIT %

17.0 %



15.2 %



17.4 %



15.5 %



16.3 %





16.0 %



18.2 %



17.6 %



17.7 %



17.4 %



Adjusted D&A 2

10,122



9,722



10,651



10,193



40,688





10,359



9,855



10,095



10,126



40,435



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

79,577



$

61,593



$

77,916



$

71,299



$

290,385





$

77,558



$

88,109



$

85,052



$

84,714



$

335,433



Adjusted EBITDA %

19.5 %



18.0 %



20.2 %



18.1 %



19.0 %





18.5 %



20.5 %



19.9 %



20.1 %



19.8 %



Fueling Solutions:























Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

53,498



$

47,214



$

66,601



$

69,661



$

236,974





$

37,230



$

52,637



$

68,069



$

73,937



$

231,873



Rightsizing and other costs

1,493



868



1,615



2,727



6,703





752



1,768



811



1,554



4,885



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

54,991



48,082



68,216



72,388



243,677





37,982



54,405



68,880



75,491



236,758



Adjusted EBIT %

15.3 %



14.7 %



17.9 %



17.7 %



16.5 %





10.2 %



13.9 %



16.7 %



17.0 %



14.6 %



Adjusted D&A 2

18,339



17,783



18,014



18,225



72,361





17,879



18,945



18,744



19,477



75,045



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

73,330



$

65,865



$

86,230



$

90,613



$

316,038





$

55,861



$

73,350



$

87,624



$

94,968



$

311,803



Adjusted EBITDA %

20.4 %



20.2 %



22.7 %



22.1 %



21.4 %





15.0 %



18.8 %



21.3 %



21.4 %



19.2 %



Imaging & Identification:























Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

51,482



$

38,046



$

51,928



$

52,017



$

193,473





$

55,955



$

54,641



$

61,655



$

57,233



$

229,484



Rightsizing and other costs

264



(527)



99



6,191



6,027





389



1,268



301



4,392



6,350



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

51,746



37,519



52,027



58,208



199,500





56,344



55,909



61,956



61,625



235,834



Adjusted EBIT %

20.2 %



16.5 %



19.6 %



20.2 %



19.2 %





21.0 %



21.0 %



22.5 %



22.5 %



21.7 %



Adjusted D&A 2

8,769



9,224



9,809



10,201



38,003





7,336



7,317



7,286



7,892



29,831



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

60,515



$

46,743



$

61,836



$

68,409



$

237,503





$

63,680



$

63,226



$

69,242



$

69,517



$

265,665



Adjusted EBITDA %

23.6 %



20.5 %



23.3 %



23.8 %



22.9 %





23.7 %



23.7 %



25.2 %



25.3 %



24.5 %



Pumps & Process Solutions:























Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

66,079



$

67,702



$

89,786



$

81,709



$

305,276





$

14,991



$

76,278



$

77,433



$

71,379



$

240,081



Rightsizing and other costs

3,846



4,691



1,771



3,128



13,436





414



903



943



3,868



6,128



Loss on assets held for sale 1













46,946









46,946



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

69,925



72,393



91,557



84,837



318,712





62,351



77,181



78,376



75,247



293,155



Adjusted EBIT %

21.9 %



23.4 %



26.3 %



24.4 %



24.1 %





18.9 %



22.8 %



23.0 %



22.9 %



21.9 %



Adjusted D&A 2

16,230



16,816



17,206



17,565



67,817





17,548



16,199



16,018



17,004



66,769



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

86,155



$

89,209



$

108,763



$

102,402



$

386,529





$

79,899



$

93,380



$

94,394



$

92,251



$

359,924



Adjusted EBITDA %

27.0 %



28.9 %



31.3 %



29.5 %



29.2 %





24.2 %



27.6 %



27.7 %



28.1 %



26.9 %



Refrigeration & Food Equipment:





















Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

23,529



$

11,459



$

40,159



$

27,725



$

102,872





$

24,807



$

44,375



$

35,211



$

14,439



$

118,832



Rightsizing and other costs

704



6,016



(971)



726



6,475





2,293



666



840



2,243



6,042



(Gain) loss on disposition 3

(6,551)



781



557





(5,213)















Adjusted EBIT - Segment

17,682



18,256



39,745



28,451



104,134





27,100



45,041



36,051



16,682



124,874



Adjusted EBIT %

5.7 %



6.2 %



10.8 %



8.3 %



7.9 %





8.1 %



11.7 %



9.7 %



5.4 %



8.9 %



Adjusted D&A 2

11,548



11,421



12,081



11,491



46,541





13,011



12,777



13,047



12,525



51,360



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

29,230



$

29,677



$

51,826



$

39,942



$

150,675





$

40,111



$

57,818



$

49,098



$

29,207



$

176,234



Adjusted EBITDA %

9.4 %



10.1 %



14.1 %



11.7 %



11.4 %





12.0 %



15.0 %



13.3 %



9.5 %



12.6 %



Total Segments:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) 4

$

263,682



$

212,123



$

313,364



$

287,593



$

1,076,762





$

200,102



$

305,060



$

316,735



$

290,221



$

1,112,118



Rightsizing and other costs

6,668



15,217



4,889



17,397



44,171





3,928



5,730



3,485



13,412



26,555



Loss on assets held for sale 1













46,946









46,946



(Gain) loss on disposition 3

(6,551)



781



557





(5,213)















Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5

263,799



228,121



318,810



304,990



1,115,720





250,976



310,790



320,220



303,633



1,185,619



Adjusted EBIT % 4

15.9 %



15.2 %



18.2 %



17.1 %



16.7 %





14.5 %



17.2 %



17.5 %



17.1 %



16.6 %



Adjusted D&A 2

65,008



64,966



67,761



67,675



265,410





66,133



65,093



65,190



67,024



263,440



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 5

$

328,807



$

293,087



$

386,571



$

372,665



$

1,381,130





$

317,109



$

375,883



$

385,410



$

370,657



$

1,449,059



Adjusted EBITDA % 5

19.9 %



19.5 %



22.1 %



20.9 %



20.7 %





18.4 %



20.7 %



21.1 %



20.9 %



20.3 %



1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder.

2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.

3 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.

4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.

5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

 

DOVER CORPORATION

REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Non-GAAP Reconciliations



Revenue Growth Factors





2020



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Q4 YTD

Organic



















Engineered Products

(1.9)

%



(20.1)

%



(10.4)

%



(8.8)

%



(10.3)

%

Fueling Solutions

(2.6)

%



(14.8)

%



(7.9)

%



(9.4)

%



(8.8)

%

Imaging & Identification

(4.3)

%



(14.0)

%



(7.6)

%



(2.9)

%



(7.2)

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

(1.1)

%



(8.8)

%



(0.9)

%



1.8

%



(2.3)

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

(4.3)

%



(20.2)

%



2.6

%



13.2

%



(3.0)

%

Total Organic

(2.7)

%



(16.0)

%



(5.1)

%



(2.3)

%



(6.6)

%

Acquisitions

0.8

%



0.7

%



1.0

%



1.2

%



1.0

%

Dispositions

(0.7)

%



(0.7)

%



(0.8)

%



(0.5)

%



(0.7)

%

Currency translation

(1.4)

%



(1.2)

%



0.7

%



1.9

%



%

Total*

(4.0)

%

%

(17.2)

%



(4.2)

%



0.3

%



(6.3)

%

































* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

 



2020



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Q4 YTD

Organic



















United States

3.5

%



(10.3)

%



(4.2)

%



(1.0)

%



(3.1)

%

Other Americas

(4.7)

%



(33.5)

%



(4.7)

%



(1.4)

%



(12.1)

%

Europe

(7.4)

%



(19.5)

%



(4.2)

%



(2.5)

%



(8.5)

%

Asia

(19.2)

%



(14.3)

%



(10.1)

%



(11.4)

%



(13.5)

%

Other

(8.8)

%



(33.1)

%



(5.8)

%



10.9

%



(9.3)

%

Total Organic

(2.7)

%



(16.0)

%



(5.1)

%



(2.3)

%



(6.6)

%

Acquisitions

0.8

%



0.7

%



1.0

%



1.2

%



1.0

%

Dispositions

(0.7)

%



(0.7)

%



(0.8)

%



(0.5)

%



(0.7)

%

Currency translation

(1.4)

%



(1.2)

%



0.7

%



1.9

%



%

Total*

(4.0)

%



(17.2)

%



(4.2)

%



0.3

%



(6.3)

%



* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

 

Adjusted Guidance Reconciliation





2020 Actual



2021 Guidance

Adjusted net earnings per share*:







Net earnings (GAAP)

$

4.70





$5.42 - $5.62



Acquisition-related amortization, net

0.72





0.72



Rightsizing and other costs, net

0.28





0.11



Gain on disposition, net

(0.03)







Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP)

$

5.67





$6.25 - $6.45





* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

 

DOVER CORPORATION

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(unaudited)(in thousands)





2020



2019



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

BOOKINGS















































Engineered Products

$

414,972



$

278,373



$

381,139



$

484,002



$

1,558,486





$

427,697



$

397,420



$

426,059



$

457,145



$

1,708,321



Fueling Solutions

373,070



311,498



383,902



403,400



1,471,870





343,083



394,256



450,727



425,698



1,613,764



Imaging & Identification

272,604



221,315



266,423



304,756



1,065,098





267,762



264,175



284,527



276,451



1,092,915



Pumps & Process Solutions

369,403



275,872



323,801



365,262



1,334,338





369,801



375,905



329,642



318,482



1,393,830



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

355,157



326,400



449,549



379,393



1,510,499





376,998



384,365



323,422



361,970



1,446,755



Intra-segment eliminations

(375)



(460)



(926)



(425)



(2,186)





(725)



(490)



(528)



872



(871)



Total consolidated bookings

$

1,784,831



$

1,412,998



$

1,803,888



$

1,936,388



$

6,938,105





$

1,784,616



$

1,815,631



$

1,813,849



$

1,840,618



$

7,254,714



























BACKLOG















































Engineered Products

$

453,867



$

378,874



$

373,458



$

463,701







$

451,335



$

418,154



$

416,025



$

452,142





Fueling Solutions

211,518



199,305



204,574



201,521







185,847



186,202



223,081



205,842





Imaging & Identification

170,119



168,904



171,158



192,785







118,177



116,810



121,877



125,775





Pumps & Process Solutions

397,969



379,090



361,631



390,238







353,066



378,427



361,478



353,073





Refrigeration & Food Equipment

356,133



390,368



472,140



510,498







311,632



310,454



262,870



320,577





Intra-segment eliminations

(159)



(367)



(269)



(192)







(403)



(141)



(252)



(249)





Total consolidated backlog

$

1,589,447



$

1,516,174



$

1,582,692



$

1,758,551







$

1,419,654



$

1,409,906



$

1,385,079



$

1,457,160





























 

Bookings Growth Factors





2020



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Q4 YTD

Organic



















Engineered Products

(2.3)

%



(29.8)

%



(11.6)

%



3.3

%



(9.5)

%

Fueling Solutions

9.5

%



(18.2)

%



(14.2)

%



(6.0)

%



(8.0)

%

Imaging & Identification

0.3

%



(16.5)

%



(9.9)

%



0.7

%



(6.3)

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

2.2

%



(25.7)

%



(3.7)

%



10.8

%



(4.8)

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

(4.2)

%



(11.6)

%



41.3

%



5.6

%



6.5

%

Total Organic

0.9

%



(20.6)

%



(1.1)

%



2.4

%



(4.6)

%

Acquisitions

1.0

%



0.7

%



0.8

%



1.5

%



1.0

%

Dispositions

(0.7)

%



(0.6)

%



(0.6)

%



(0.4)

%



(0.6)

%

Currency translation

(1.2)

%



(1.7)

%



0.4

%



1.7

%



(0.2)

%

Total*

%



(22.2)

%



(0.5)

%



5.2

%



(4.4)

%

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020

(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

Acquisitions

During the fourth quarter of 2020 the Company completed the acquisition of Innovative Control Systems, Inc. ("ICS") within the Fueling Solutions segment for a total consideration of $77.0 million, net of cash acquired. For the full year 2020, the Company acquired six businesses in separate transactions for total consideration of $335.8 million, net of cash acquired. The businesses were acquired to complement and expand upon existing operations within the Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification and Pumps & Process Solutions segments.

Discontinued and Disposed Businesses

The Company did not dispose of any businesses during the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, the Company completed the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which generated total cash proceeds of $15.4 million. This sale resulted in a pre-tax gain on sale of $5.2 million included within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment. The sale does not represent a strategic shift that will have a major effect on operations and financial results and, therefore, did not qualify for presentation as a discontinued operation.

Rightsizing and Other Costs

During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, rightsizing activities included restructuring charges of $18.1 million and $44.5 million, respectively, and other costs of $2.8 million and $7.0 million, respectively. For the full year 2020, restructuring expense was comprised primarily of new actions executed in response to lower demand driven by COVID-19 as well as continuing broad-based selling, general and administrative expense reduction initiatives and broad-based operational efficiency initiatives focusing on footprint consolidation, and operational optimization and IT centralization. Other costs were comprised primarily of charges related to restructuring actions and asset charges, principally due to a $3.6 million write off of assets, partially offset by a $1.7 million gain on sale of assets in our Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment as a result of restructuring actions.

($ in millions)

2020



2019



Q4



FY



Q4



FY

Engineered Products

$

4.6





$

11.5





$

1.4





$

3.2



Fueling Solutions

2.7





6.7





1.6





4.9



Imaging & Identification

6.2





6.0





4.4





6.4



Pumps & Process Solutions

3.1





13.4





3.9





6.1



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

0.7





6.5





2.2





6.0



Corporate

3.5





7.3





4.5





5.6



Total*

$

20.9





$

51.5





$

17.9





$

32.2



* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 17.4% and 14.7% for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. On a full year basis, the effective tax rate for 2020 and 2019 was 18.8% and 19.6%, respectively. The 2020 tax rate was primarily driven by the release of reserves due to the statute of limitations expiration and the tax deduction for share-based awards. The 2019 tax rate was primarily driven by the tax deduction for share-based awards and other favorable discrete items, partially offset by the exclusion of capital losses on a disposition of a business under local tax law.

 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020

(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

Share Repurchases

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company purchased approximately 1.0 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $106.3 million, or $108.54 per share. In November 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new standing share repurchase authorization, whereby the Company may repurchase up to 20 million shares beginning on January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023.

Capitalization 

The following table provides a reconciliation of total debt and net debt to net capitalization to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Net Debt to Net Capitalization Ratio (Non-GAAP)



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Commercial paper



$





$

84,700



Long-term debt



3,108,829





2,985,716



Total debt



3,108,829





3,070,416



Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(513,075)





(397,253)



Net debt



2,595,754





2,673,163



Add: Stockholders' equity



3,385,773





3,032,660



Net capitalization



$

5,981,527





$

5,705,823



Net debt to net capitalization



43.4

%



46.8

%

 

Quarterly Cash Flow



2020



2019



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Net Cash Flows Provided

By (Used In):























Operating activities

$

75,863



$

271,809



$

339,247



$

417,891



$

1,104,810





$

24,524



$

208,709



$

350,865



$

361,208



$

945,306



Investing activities

(230,511)



(67,763)



(64,724)



(118,381)



(481,379)





(217,690)



(69,755)



(48,612)



(48,198)



(384,255)



Financing activities

280,954



(67,458)



(496,832)



(222,954)



(506,290)





36,067



(60,596)



(277,901)



(255,612)



(558,042)



 

Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)



2020



2019



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Cash flow from operating activities

$

75,863



$

271,809



$

339,247



$

417,891



$

1,104,810





$

24,524



$

208,709



$

350,865



$

361,208



$

945,306



Less: Capital expenditures

(40,172)



(38,999)



(44,393)



(42,128)



(165,692)





(37,122)



(53,970)



(46,184)



(49,528)



(186,804)



Free cash flow *

$

35,691



$

232,810



$

294,854



$

375,763



$

939,118





$

(12,598)



$

154,739



$

304,681



$

311,680



$

758,502



























Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue

2.2

%

15.5

%

16.9

%

21.1

%

14.1

%



(0.7)

%

8.5

%

16.7

%

17.6

%

10.6

%

























Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings

20.2

%

186.6

%

147.2

%

206.3

%

137.4

%



(11.9)

%

78.1

%

147.9

%

185.4

%

111.9

%



*  FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.

 

Non-GAAP Disclosures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, net debt, net capitalization, net debt to net capitalization ratios, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, debt or equity, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale and gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, a 2019 loss on assets held for sale and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.  Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Net debt represents total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net capitalization represents net debt plus stockholders' equity. Net debt to net capitalization ratio equals net debt divided by net capitalization. Management believes the net debt to net capitalization ratio is useful to assess our overall financial leverage and capacity. 

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue.  Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends. 

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contact:



Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk



Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Corporate Development



Vice President - Communications

and Investor Relations



(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131



asakowicz@dovercorp.com

agaliuk@dovercorp.com





 

