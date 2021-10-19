(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

($ in millions, except per share data)



2021



2020



%

Change



2021



2020



%

Change

U.S. GAAP

Revenue



$

2,018





$

1,748





15

%



$

5,918





$

4,903





21

%

Net earnings 1



264





200





32

%



761





501





52

%

Diluted EPS 



1.81





1.38





31

%



5.24





3.45





52

%



























Non-GAAP

Organic revenue change











13

%











17

%

Adjusted net earnings 2



288





232





24

%



850





599





42

%

Adjusted diluted EPS



1.98





1.60





24

%



5.86





4.12





42

%



1 Q3 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other (benefits) costs of $(2.3) million and $4.5 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also includes a $0.4 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $9.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino. 



2 Q3 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.9 million and $26.5 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other (benefits) costs of $(2.3) million and $4.5 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also excludes a $0.4 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $80.3 million and $77.8 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $9.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 15% (+13% organic) compared to the third quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $264 million increased 32%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81 was up 31%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $288 million increased 24% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.98 was also up 24% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $5.9 billion, an increase of 21% (+17% organic) compared to the first nine months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $761 million increased 52%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $5.24 was also up 52% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $850 million increased 42%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.86 was also up 42% versus the comparable period of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our results in the third quarter reflect continued robust demand and solid execution by our teams in an increasingly complex supply chain and labor environment.

"During the quarter we demonstrated the strength of our portfolio with revenue and new order growth across all five of our operating segments. We improved margins year-over-year despite well-advertised supply chain, logistics, and labor availability challenges that adversely impacted shipment timing and margin performance in several businesses, most notably in our Refrigeration and Food Equipment and Engineered Products segments. Overall, our diversified end market exposures, ongoing productivity initiatives and time-tested localized manufacturing and sourcing strategy provide us an advantage as we execute against record backlogs and deliver critical products to our customers.

"We also continued to enhance and invest behind our portfolio. We progressed necessary capacity expansion in several high-growth businesses to meet their prevailing demand forecasts. Recently we completed three highly-complementary bolt-on acquisitions in radio signal intelligence solutions, industrial 3D visualization software and fueling solutions for alternative fuels like LNG and hydrogen. We also agreed to sell Unified Brands, Dover's commercial foodservice business, to enable greater focus on our core growth platforms. Our balance sheet is healthy and we remain disciplined in pursuit of opportunities to further enhance our portfolio.

"As we enter the final quarter of the year, we do not anticipate the challenges from the third quarter to abate and therefore we remain focused on operational execution to deliver against robust demand in this strained operational environment. More positively, our high backlog levels provide beneficial near-term visibility for the remainder of the year and into 2022. As a result, we are raising our full year EPS guidance."

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE:

EPS guidance for full year 2021 was raised to $6.64 to $6.69 ($7.45 to $7.50 on an adjusted basis).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter and year-to-date 2021 results as well as updated 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's third quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2021

 

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$

2,018,269





$

1,748,256





$

5,917,846





$

4,903,370



Cost of goods and services

1,263,690





1,089,527





3,669,547





3,080,800



Gross profit

754,579





658,729





2,248,299





1,822,570



Selling, general, and administrative expenses

412,553





381,831





1,249,593





1,135,512



Operating earnings

342,026





276,898





998,706





687,058



Interest expense

26,433





27,724





79,917





83,703



Interest income

(1,466)





(960)





(3,088)





(2,871)



Loss (gain) on sale of a business





557









(5,213)



Other income, net

(10,460)





(1,420)





(18,236)





(9,887)



Earnings before provision for income taxes

327,519





250,997





940,113





621,326



Provision for income taxes

63,763





50,697





179,080





119,981



Net earnings

$

263,756





$

200,300





$

761,033





$

501,345



















Net earnings per share:















Basic

$

1.83





$

1.39





$

5.29





$

3.48



Diluted

$

1.81





$

1.38





$

5.24





$

3.45



Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

143,976





144,032





143,895





144,082



Diluted

145,440





145,289





145,220





145,313



















Dividends paid per common share

$

0.50





$

0.495





$

1.49





$

1.475



















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)





2021



2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

REVENUE























Engineered Products

$

428,127



$

442,091



$

447,798



$

1,318,016





$

408,160



$

342,380



$

386,562



$

1,137,102



$

394,175



$

1,531,277



Fueling Solutions

389,678



437,042



410,561



1,237,281





359,982



326,495



380,511



1,066,988



409,294



1,476,282



Imaging & Identification

284,328



294,076



292,535



870,939





256,765



227,977



265,690



750,432



287,746



1,038,178



Pumps & Process Solutions

394,377



428,701



438,240



1,261,318





319,536



309,095



347,875



976,506



347,497



1,324,003



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

372,077



430,506



429,425



1,232,008





311,913



293,527



368,395



973,835



342,255



1,316,090



Intra-segment eliminations

(686)



(740)



(290)



(1,716)





(417)



(299)



(777)



(1,493)



(577)



(2,070)



Total consolidated revenue

$

1,867,901



$

2,031,676



$

2,018,269



$

5,917,846





$

1,655,939



$

1,499,175



$

1,748,256



$

4,903,370



$

1,780,390



$

6,683,760



























NET EARNINGS























Segment Earnings:























Engineered Products 1

$

68,779



$

62,720



$

71,717



$

203,216





$

69,094



$

47,702



$

64,890



$

181,686



$

56,481



$

238,167



Fueling Solutions

66,480



78,755



65,593



210,828





53,498



47,214



66,601



167,313



69,661



236,974



Imaging & Identification

56,992



60,747



63,419



181,158





51,482



38,046



51,928



141,456



52,017



193,473



Pumps & Process Solutions

123,645



138,632



142,414



404,691





66,079



67,702



89,786



223,567



81,709



305,276



Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2

38,117



48,971



42,841



129,929





23,529



11,459



40,159



75,147



27,725



102,872



Total segment earnings (EBIT)

354,013



389,825



385,984



1,129,822





263,682



212,123



313,364



789,169



287,593



1,076,762



Corporate expense / other

38,620



40,762



33,498



112,880





24,097



27,311



35,603



87,011



39,651



126,662



Interest expense

26,823



26,661



26,433



79,917





27,268



28,711



27,724



83,703



28,234



111,937



Interest income

(680)



(942)



(1,466)



(3,088)





(1,183)



(728)



(960)



(2,871)



(700)



(3,571)



Earnings before provision for income taxes

289,250



323,344



327,519



940,113





213,500



156,829



250,997



621,326



220,408



841,734



Provision for income taxes

56,481



58,836



63,763



179,080





37,221



32,063



50,697



119,981



38,302



158,283



Net earnings

$

232,769



$

264,508



$

263,756



$

761,033





$

176,279



$

124,766



$

200,300



$

501,345



$

182,106



$

683,451



























SEGMENT MARGIN



















Engineered Products 1

16.1 %

14.2 %

16.0 %

15.4 %



16.9 %

13.9 %

16.8 %

16.0 %

14.3 %

15.6 %

Fueling Solutions

17.1 %

18.0 %

16.0 %

17.0 %



14.9 %

14.5 %

17.5 %

15.7 %

17.0 %

16.1 %

Imaging & Identification

20.0 %

20.7 %

21.7 %

20.8 %



20.1 %

16.7 %

19.5 %

18.8 %

18.1 %

18.6 %

Pumps & Process Solutions

31.4 %

32.3 %

32.5 %

32.1 %



20.7 %

21.9 %

25.8 %

22.9 %

23.5 %

23.1 %

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2

10.2 %

11.4 %

10.0 %

10.5 %



7.5 %

3.9 %

10.9 %

7.7 %

8.1 %

7.8 %

Total segment operating margin

19.0 %

19.2 %

19.1 %

19.1 %



15.9 %

14.1 %

17.9 %

16.1 %

16.2 %

16.1 %

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Engineered Products

$

14,047



$

11,981



$

11,123



$

37,151





$

10,122



$

9,722



$

10,717



$

30,561



$

12,042



$

42,603



Fueling Solutions

19,269



19,475



19,920



58,664





18,339



17,968



18,014



54,321



18,482



72,803



Imaging & Identification

9,593



9,294



9,821



28,708





8,769



9,224



9,809



27,802



10,576



38,378



Pumps & Process Solutions

16,926



16,866



17,843



51,635





18,336



17,572



17,206



53,114



19,077



72,191



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

12,096



12,077



12,392



36,565





11,548



11,421



12,081



35,050



11,491



46,541



Corporate

1,875



1,826



1,812



5,513





1,638



1,696



1,662



4,996



1,539



6,535



Total depreciation and amortization expense

$

73,806



$

71,519



$

72,911



$

218,236





$

68,752



$

67,603



$

69,489



$

205,844



$

73,207



$

279,051



























1 Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.

2 Q1, Q2, Q3,  FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense,  and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2, Q3 YTD and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Earnings Per Share

























2021



2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

Net earnings per share:























Basic

$

1.62



$

1.84



$

1.83



$

5.29





$

1.22



$

0.87



$

1.39



$

3.48



$

1.27



$

4.74



Diluted

$

1.61



$

1.82



$

1.81



$

5.24





$

1.21



$

0.86



$

1.38



$

3.45



$

1.25



$

4.70



























Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings

$

232,769



$

264,508



$

263,756



$

761,033





$

176,279



$

124,766



$

200,300



$

501,345



$

182,106



$

683,451



























Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic

143,765



143,941



143,976



143,895





144,259



143,955



144,032



144,082



143,954



144,050



Diluted

144,938



145,118



145,440



145,220





145,782



144,995



145,289



145,313



145,355



145,393



























* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations





2021



2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

Adjusted net earnings:























Net earnings

$

232,769



$

264,508



$

263,756



$

761,033





$

176,279



$

124,766



$

200,300



$

501,345



$

182,106



$

683,451



Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

35,516



35,162



35,587



106,265





34,062



34,101



35,325



103,488



35,027



138,515



Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(8,720)



(8,571)



(8,700)



(25,991)





(8,411)



(8,451)



(8,810)



(25,672)



(8,695)



(34,367)



Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3

4,162



10,779



(3,201)



11,740





7,859



16,840



5,848



30,547



20,925



51,472



Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2

(1,031)



(2,597)



902



(2,726)





(1,605)



(3,452)



(1,343)



(6,400)



(4,402)



(10,802)



(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4











(6,551)



781



557



(5,213)





(5,213)



(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2











1,592



(190)



(135)



1,267





1,267



Adjusted net earnings

$

262,696



$

299,281



$

288,344



$

850,321





$

203,225



$

164,395



$

231,742



$

599,362



$

224,961



$

824,323



























Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:



















Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.61



$

1.82



$

1.81



$

5.24





$

1.21



$

0.86



$

1.38



$

3.45



$

1.25



$

4.70



Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

0.25



0.24



0.24



0.73





0.23



0.24



0.24



0.71



0.24



0.95



Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.18)





(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.18)



(0.06)



(0.24)



Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3

0.03



0.07



(0.02)



0.08





0.05



0.12



0.04



0.21



0.14



0.35



Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2

(0.01)



(0.02)



0.01



(0.02)





(0.01)



(0.02)



(0.01)



(0.04)



(0.03)



(0.07)



(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4











(0.04)







(0.04)





(0.03)



(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2











0.01







0.01





0.01



Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$

1.81



$

2.06



$

1.98



$

5.86





$

1.39



$

1.13



$

1.60



$

4.12



$

1.55



$

5.67



























1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products segment.

4 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.

























* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations





2021



2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA















Engineered Products:























Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

68,779



$

62,720



$

71,717



$

203,216





$

69,094



$

47,702



$

64,890



$

181,686



$

56,481



$

238,167



Rightsizing and other costs

(benefits) 1

4,019



4,654



(8,332)



341





361



4,169



2,375



6,905



4,625



11,530



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

72,798



67,374



63,385



203,557





69,455



51,871



67,265



188,591



61,106



249,697



Adjusted EBIT %

17.0 %



15.2 %



14.2 %



15.4 %





17.0 %



15.2 %



17.4 %



16.6 %



15.5 %



16.3 %



Adjusted D&A 2

10,594



9,695



11,123



31,412





10,122



9,722



10,651



30,495



10,193



40,688



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

83,392



$

77,069



$

74,508



$

234,969





$

79,577



$

61,593



$

77,916



$

219,086



$

71,299



$

290,385



Adjusted EBITDA %

19.5 %



17.4 %



16.6 %



17.8 %





19.5 %



18.0 %



20.2 %



19.3 %



18.1 %



19.0 %



Fueling Solutions:























Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

66,480



$

78,755



$

65,593



$

210,828





$

53,498



$

47,214



$

66,601



$

167,313



$

69,661



$

236,974



Rightsizing and other costs

58



1,657



1,584



3,299





1,493



868



1,615



3,976



2,727



6,703



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

66,538



80,412



67,177



214,127





54,991



48,082



68,216



171,289



72,388



243,677



Adjusted EBIT %

17.1 %



18.4 %



16.4 %



17.3 %





15.3 %



14.7 %



17.9 %



16.1 %



17.7 %



16.5 %



Adjusted D&A 2

19,180



19,475



19,335



57,990





18,339



17,783



18,014



54,136



18,225



72,361



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

85,718



$

99,887



$

86,512



$

272,117





$

73,330



$

65,865



$

86,230



$

225,425



$

90,613



$

316,038



Adjusted EBITDA %

22.0 %



22.9 %



21.1 %



22.0 %





20.4 %



20.2 %



22.7 %



21.1 %



22.1 %



21.4 %



Imaging & Identification:























Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

56,992



$

60,747



$

63,419



$

181,158





$

51,482



$

38,046



$

51,928



$

141,456



$

52,017



$

193,473



Rightsizing and other costs (benefits)

682



178



1,291



2,151





264



(527)



99



(164)



6,191



6,027



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

57,674



60,925



64,710



183,309





51,746



37,519



52,027



141,292



58,208



199,500



Adjusted EBIT %

20.3 %



20.7 %



22.1 %



21.0 %





20.2 %



16.5 %



19.6 %



18.8 %



20.2 %



19.2 %



Adjusted D&A 2

9,218



9,184



9,821



28,223





8,769



9,224



9,809



27,802



10,201



38,003



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

66,892



$

70,109



$

74,531



$

211,532





$

60,515



$

46,743



$

61,836



$

169,094



$

68,409



$

237,503



Adjusted EBITDA %

23.5 %



23.8 %



25.5 %



24.3 %





23.6 %



20.5 %



23.3 %



22.5 %



23.8 %



22.9 %



Pumps & Process Solutions:























Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

123,645



$

138,632



$

142,414



$

404,691





$

66,079



$

67,702



$

89,786



$

223,567



$

81,709



$

305,276



Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs

(2,006)



899



487



(620)





3,846



4,691



1,771



10,308



3,128



13,436



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

121,639



139,531



142,901



404,071





69,925



72,393



91,557



233,875



84,837



318,712



Adjusted EBIT %

30.8 %



32.5 %



32.6 %



32.0 %





21.9 %



23.4 %



26.3 %



24.0 %



24.4 %



24.1 %



Adjusted D&A 2

16,926



16,866



17,206



50,998





16,230



16,816



17,206



50,252



17,565



67,817



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

138,565



$

156,397



$

160,107



$

455,069





$

86,155



$

89,209



$

108,763



$

284,127



$

102,402



$

386,529



Adjusted EBITDA %

35.1 %



36.5 %



36.5 %



36.1 %





27.0 %



28.9 %



31.3 %



29.1 %



29.5 %



29.2 %



Refrigeration & Food Equipment:





















Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

38,117



$

48,971



$

42,841



$

129,929





$

23,529



$

11,459



$

40,159



$

75,147



$

27,725



$

102,872



Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs

(38)



2,539



1,520



4,021





704



6,016



(971)



5,749



726



6,475



(Gain) loss on disposition 3











(6,551)



781



557



(5,213)





(5,213)



Adjusted EBIT - Segment

38,079



51,510



44,361



133,950





17,682



18,256



39,745



75,683



28,451



104,134



Adjusted EBIT %

10.2 %



12.0 %



10.3 %



10.9 %





5.7 %



6.2 %



10.8 %



7.8 %



8.3 %



7.9 %



Adjusted D&A 2

11,745



12,077



12,392



36,214





11,548



11,421



12,081



35,050



11,491



46,541



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$

49,824



$

63,587



$

56,753



$

170,164





$

29,230



$

29,677



$

51,826



$

110,733



$

39,942



$

150,675



Adjusted EBITDA %

13.4 %



14.8 %



13.2 %



13.8 %





9.4 %



10.1 %



14.1 %



11.4 %



11.7 %



11.4 %



Total Segments:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) 4

$

354,013



$

389,825



$

385,984



$

1,129,822





$

263,682



$

212,123



$

313,364



$

789,169



$

287,593



$

1,076,762



Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) 1

2,715



9,927



(3,450)



9,192





6,668



15,217



4,889



26,774



17,397



44,171



(Gain) loss on disposition 3











(6,551)



781



557



(5,213)





(5,213)



Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5

356,728



399,752



382,534



1,139,014





263,799



228,121



318,810



810,730



304,990



1,115,720



Adjusted EBIT % 5

19.1 %



19.7 %



19.0 %



19.2 %





15.9 %



15.2 %



18.2 %



16.5 %



17.1 %



16.7 %



Adjusted D&A 2

67,663



67,297



69,877



204,837





65,008



64,966



67,761



197,735



67,675



265,410



Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 5

$

424,391



$

467,049



$

452,411



$

1,343,851





$

328,807



$

293,087



$

386,571



$

1,008,465



$

372,665



$

1,381,130



Adjusted EBITDA % 5

22.7 %



23.0 %



22.4 %



22.7 %





19.9 %



19.5 %



22.1 %



20.6 %



20.9 %



20.7 %



























1  Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.

2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.

3 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.

4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.

5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

DOVER CORPORATION

REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Non-GAAP Reconciliations

 

Revenue Growth Factors





2021



Q3



Q3 YTD

Organic







Engineered Products

14.2

%



13.3

%

Fueling Solutions

3.0

%



9.7

%

Imaging & Identification

7.4

%



10.0

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

24.6

%



25.4

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

16.0

%



25.1

%

Total Organic

13.2

%



16.8

%

Acquisitions

1.1

%



1.2

%

Dispositions

%



(0.1)

%

Currency translation

1.1

%



2.8

%

Total*

15.4

%



20.7

%



 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.



2021



Q3



Q3 YTD

Organic







United States

15.7

%



15.6

%

Other Americas

8.7

%



18.9

%

Europe

15.5

%



18.9

%

Asia

4.6

%



19.4

%

Other

0.1

%



10.9

%

Total Organic

13.2

%



16.8

%

Acquisitions

1.1

%



1.2

%

Dispositions

%



(0.1)

%

Currency translation

1.1

%



2.8

%

Total*

15.4

%



20.7

%



 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation



Range

2021 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)

$

6.64





$

6.69



Acquisition-related amortization, net



0.74



Rightsizing and other costs, net



0.07



2021 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

7.45





$

7.50





Note: The above guidance reflects on going results of Unified Brands business within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment and, therefore, excludes the impact of the pending sale which is expected to close in Q4 2021.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)



Quarterly Cash Flow





2021



2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):

















Operating activities

$

177,184



$

260,073



$

351,329



$

788,586





$

75,863



$

271,809



$

339,247



$

686,919



$

417,891



$

1,104,810



Investing activities

(29,572)



(121,631)



(135,439)



(286,642)





(230,511)



(67,763)



(64,724)



(362,998)



(118,381)



(481,379)



Financing activities

(124,239)



(75,949)



(74,610)



(274,798)





280,954



(67,458)



(496,832)



(283,336)



(222,954)



(506,290)



Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)





2021



2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

Cash flow from operating activities1

$

177,184



$

260,073



$

351,329



$

788,586





$

75,863



$

271,809



$

339,247



$

686,919



$

417,891



$

1,104,810



Less: Capital expenditures

(31,260)



(41,971)



(47,926)



(121,157)





(40,172)



(38,999)



(44,393)



(123,564)



(42,128)



(165,692)



Free cash flow

$

145,924



$

218,102



$

303,403



$

667,429





$

35,691



$

232,810



$

294,854



$

563,355



$

375,763



$

939,118



























Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue

7.8 %

10.7 %

15.0 %

11.3 %



2.2 %

15.5 %

16.9 %

11.5 %

21.1 %

14.1 %

























Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings

62.7 %

82.5 %

115.0 %

87.7 %



20.2 %

186.6 %

147.2 %

112.4 %

206.3 %

137.4 %



1 FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.

DOVER CORPORATION

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(unaudited)(in thousands)





2021



2020



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

BOOKINGS















































Engineered Products

$

528,310



$

497,200



$

502,767



$

1,528,277





$

414,972



$

278,373



$

381,139



$

1,074,484



$

484,002



$

1,558,486



Fueling Solutions

422,668



453,146



467,821



1,343,635





373,070



311,498



383,902



1,068,470



403,400



1,471,870



Imaging & Identification

293,614



299,608



293,782



887,004





272,604



221,315



266,423



760,342



304,756



1,065,098



Pumps & Process Solutions

551,365



521,010



490,581



1,562,956





369,403



275,872



323,801



969,076



365,262



1,334,338



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

537,326



606,545



540,280



1,684,151





355,157



326,400



449,549



1,131,106



379,393



1,510,499



Intra-segment eliminations

(863)



(498)



(407)



(1,768)





(375)



(460)



(926)



(1,761)



(425)



(2,186)



Total consolidated bookings

$

2,332,420



$

2,377,011



$

2,294,824



$

7,004,255





$

1,784,831



$

1,412,998



$

1,803,888



$

5,001,717



$

1,936,388



$

6,938,105



























BACKLOG















































Engineered Products

$

562,557



$

613,517



$

662,834







$

453,867



$

378,874



$

373,458





$

463,701





Fueling Solutions

238,822



256,497



312,176







211,518



199,305



204,574





201,521





Imaging & Identification

198,556



206,125



204,766







170,119



168,904



171,158





192,785





Pumps & Process Solutions

539,097



634,477



682,415







397,969



379,090



361,631





390,238





Refrigeration & Food Equipment

677,309



854,188



964,233







356,133



390,368



472,140





510,498





Intra-segment eliminations

(544)



(262)



(252)







(159)



(367)



(269)





(192)





Total consolidated backlog

$

2,215,797



$

2,564,542



$

2,826,172







$

1,589,447



$

1,516,174



$

1,582,692





$

1,758,551





























Bookings Growth Factors





2021



Q3



Q3 YTD

Organic







Engineered Products

30.3

%



39.4

%

Fueling Solutions

15.8

%



18.0

%

Imaging & Identification

7.5

%



10.4

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

50.1

%



56.5

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

19.7

%



47.8

%

Total Organic

24.8

%



35.6

%

Acquisitions

1.1

%



1.6

%

Dispositions

%



(0.1)

%

Currency translation

1.3

%



2.9

%

Total*

27.2

%



40.0

%



* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs/benefits. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends. 

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Vice President - Communications

(630) 743-5131

(630) 743-5039

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

asakowicz@dovercorp.com





Jack Dickens



Director - Corporate Development and Investor Relations



(630) 743-2566



jdickens@dovercorp.com



 

