TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced the Spring 2021 release of its market-leading Customer Engagement Management (CEM) Platform.
"The release includes key features to help bank and credit union staff serve customers faster and more efficiently, by putting all the right information at their fingertips," said Vice President of Product, Sean Kennelly. "It also includes several usability enhancements that make the Doxim CEM more intuitive and reduce friction points for users, so they can gain operational efficiencies."
Enhancements include:
New In-App Notifications: Users will instantly be alerted on-screen for a set of triggered notifications, such as new engagements or workflow steps, critical events in the origination process, and new emails or texts – providing a new level of awareness of their daily tasks or activities, and ensuring customers are served on-time, every time.
Single Sign-On Through Azure AD: Users will only enter one set of credentials for one-click secure access to their web apps in the cloud and behind the firewall – via supported devices.
Enhanced Business Messaging: Enhanced to provide a mobile-phone style experience. Users have access to a threaded view of client communications and can see exactly who was engaged with the client at any given moment on the SMS channel.
Direct Creation of Online Banking Profiles: Doxim Account Opening and Loan Origination users can now add online profiles into members' core banking records. This allows them to ensure new members are readily enabled for digital banking access, without having to leave the application.
Doxim Help Central: From a central location within Doxim CRM and Origination , users can view up-to-date product information, receive service notifications, and access a variety of resources including tools, tips, and how-to guides.
The Spring 2021 release also includes two exciting new optional features, now available for subscription:
Address Autocomplete, powered by Precisely (formerly Pitney Bowes Software and Data): This feature will enhance address data quality by standardizing address data, eliminate costly data correction campaigns, reduce returned bills by limiting invalid entry, and lower NIGO application rates due to data entry errors.
Customizable, dynamic dashboards: Doxim has made further enhancements to its newly introduced member dashboards, which consisted of 3 widgets (communications, loan applications, and opportunities). These enhancements will bring even more member and household data under one roof.
Doxim also offers custom developed dashboard widgets to display key data from core banking, wealth and data warehouse systems, providing added context on the profile, products, balances and cross-sell opportunities for each member/household.
Banks and credit union leaders who wish to explore the exciting new features included in the Doxim Spring 2021 release are encouraged to request a demo by a Doxim representative.
