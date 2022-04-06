Latest addition to the Doxim Digital Origination platform will help banks and credit unions transform the business account opening process with a laser focus on customer experience
TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced the latest addition to the Doxim Digital Origination platform, Doxim Self-Service Business Account Opening (BAO).
This new solution will add support for business accounts, providing a complete suite of digital origination solutions that is fully integrated, with shared data across the entire platform. It will also include full integration into the client's banking system.
"Business banking is a lucrative and growing sector, so banks and credit unions want to make it as effortless as possible for business customers to work with them," said VP, Product Management, Payments and CEM Sean Kennelly. "Business customers are strapped for time and seeking effortless banking solutions that fit into their schedules and can be accessed from any location. Doxim Self-Service Business Account Opening will help banks and credit unions meet these demands and delight business customers with a no-hassle, omnichannel account opening process that takes less than 10 minutes."
"Since Covid-19, over 3 million businesses were registered in Canada and over 8 million were registered in the US underlying a broad trend towards a need for financial products, designed specifically for early-stage cross-sector enterprises," said Shah Usama Javed, Product Manager, CEM. "In Canada, 98% of businesses are small and have ongoing requirements for financial products. Enabling digital journeys and adding value for these businesses, as well as our bank and credit union customers is what our BAO solutions aim to achieve."
With this new release, Doxim continues its journey to assist banks and credit unions in offering true digital omnichannel journeys without friction. This process began with Doxim's innovative solutions to help banks and credit unions truly re-imagine their retail account opening and loan origination processes. These self-service solutions allowed credit unions and banks to make omnichannel banking a reality, with an end-to-end truly paperless solution that enables customers to open accounts in under 5 minutes.
Now, Doxim is bringing advantages like improved customer experience, accelerated deposit growth and operational efficiency to business banking. In the bank and credit union systems today, business account opening lags far behind in modernization, as it is burdened with legacy, disparate systems, manual paperwork and slow processes.
Doxim's Self-Service Business Account Opening is the industry's most comprehensive digital business account opening solution, enabling banks and credit unions to break free from branches and take account opening to their customers' door steps.
Key features of the new solution include:
-- Omnichannel account opening, so sole proprietors, corporations, and not-for profit businesses can experience the convenience of banking 24/7, from anywhere, using the channel of their choice.
-- End-to-end digital account opening through a stress-free process that takes customers from application to real-time ID verification and authentication, all the way through to funding in 10 minutes or less
-- Multi-product support including a shopping cart experience for easy navigation. When the solution is paired with Doxim's retail account opening solutions, customers can even open retail and business accounts in a single pass.
-- Dynamic and data driven workflows based on business structure and policy, to limit redundancy and save time.
-- In-app document bank which eliminates the burden of document management with a single repository where customers can quickly upload and update multiple documents and staff can be instantly notified .
-- State-of-the-art fraud prevention without friction, including everything from facial and social biometrics to real-time ID and business verification.
Doxim invites bank and credit union leaders who want to accelerate revenue by enabling new digital channels for business banking, to reach out to the company and book a demonstration of Doxim Self-Service Business Account Opening today.
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com
Media Contact
Susan Henry, Doxim, 905.475.9876, shenry@doxim.com
SOURCE Doxim