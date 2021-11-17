DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced it ranked on the Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 24th year.
Doxim's chief executive officer, Mike Rogalski, credits the appetite for digital transformation in regulated industries and Doxim's ability to provide a seamless and modern, digital customer experience with the company's continued trajectory of rapid growth. He said, "We are honored to be recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing companies in the technology sector. For companies in regulated industries like healthcare, finance and utilities to succeed today, they must adapt to changing customer expectations, and embrace digital technologies like ours.
Doxim's Customer Communications Management (CCM) and customer engagement technologies, along with our expert consultants, have enabled our clients to thrive by digitally transforming their businesses. Doxim solutions allow companies to engage customers in ways that are frequent, targeted and interactive, with communications available on demand - in the customers' channel of choice. By focusing on customer experience, our clients build customer satisfaction and loyalty for the long term."
Doxim previously ranked as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2020.
Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500 ™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.
About the 2021 Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 24th year, the Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com
