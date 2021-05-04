DETROIT, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and client onboarding provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced it has placed on the WealthTech100 list for a third consecutive year.
The WealthTech industry has grown dramatically over the last four years as new digital services to manage personal finances, access investment markets and provide financial advice are replacing traditional industry models. Total funding to the sector has more than tripled since 2016 from $2.8bn to $9.3bn at the end of 2020, according to figures published by FinTech Global.
As a result, this year's process to identify the leading 100 companies in the WealthTech space was more competitive than ever. A panel of FinTech Global analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 businesses. The finalists were awarded a place on the list for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.
Doxim was awarded a place on the list after a panel of analysts and industry leaders reviewed the company's Customer Communication Management and Client Onboarding solutions, which help wealth providers build customer satisfaction and loyalty through personalized omni-channel engagement while cross-selling effectively during key moments in the customer lifecycle.
"Digital transformation in wealth management is accelerating, and customers are more demanding than ever," said Doxim President and CEO Michael Rogalski. "That's why Doxim is helping banks and investment firms grow, with data-driven, omnichannel engagement and communication solutions that help retain customers and grow market share, even in the face of increasing competition from non-traditional service providers."
FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Established banks and investment firms need to be aware of the latest innovations to remain competitive in the current market, which is heavily focused on digital distribution and increased use of customer data, and even more so post Covid-19. The WealthTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage."
A full list of the WealthTech100 can be found at http://www.WealthTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download for free on the website.
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document solutions and transforming experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.
