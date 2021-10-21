TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced the general availability of its October release of the Doxim Customer Engagement Management Platform (CEM).
Designed specifically for banks and credit unions, Doxim CEM delivers a suite of integrated solutions that span the customer lifecycle to create an engaging, modern customer experience. Integrated into the financial institution's core systems, Doxim CEM is a modular software platform that enables organizations to start with a single solution and plug in others over time to create a comprehensive integrated suite that will support multiple business needs.
"It's all about creating efficiency this time around. Our vision is to create a single platform for your staff to service your customers through every stage in their journey with you. We want to create a platform that your staff want to use and one that makes their jobs easier," said VP of Product Management CEM Sean Kennelly.
"So, in this release, we focused on expanding functionality to serve additional use cases during the customer journey as well as enhancing key workflows and integrations to create further efficiencies and time savings for your staff so they can focus on doing what they do best – creating a superior experience."
New and enhanced features and functions in the fall release include:
- Equifax Soft Credit Pulls to mitigate the costs of low dollar loans by enabling lenders to perform soft credit checks.
- Credit Card Product Origination, which creates an improved customer experience as staff members can now offer credit cards during any key origination event.
- Multi-Document Drag and Drop Upload, for quick, easy, and secure upload of documents through Doxim CEM into Doxim ECM.
- Application Enhancements which empower staff members to upload products from a single application on different dates, eliminating delays for multi-product applicants.
- Personalized Email Signatures – Enhanced email capabilities allow staff members to view solicitation preferences and personalize outbound communications with personal email signatures.
- Additional capabilities with CUMIS – The release includes new use cases, better user flows and document versioning for an improved user experience when working with products and services from the Credit Union Members Insurance Society (CUMIS).
- New Business Origination APIs – As part of a broader API strategy, Doxim CEM now offers new Business Origination APIs so clients can innovate faster and create better customer experiences.
- Improved Mandatory Field Validation – reduces time-to-lend by ensuring mandatory fields are checked immediately upon product status change.
Financial institutions seeking ways to make every routine customer interaction more personal and more engaging are invited to reach out to Doxim for a personal demo of Doxim CEM.
