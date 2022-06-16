The company appears on Communitech's new roster of Canadian innovation companies shown by verified data to have the highest probability of reaching $1B in revenue
TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that it has been included as part of the inaugural Team True North roster of Canadian innovation companies shown by verified data to have the highest probability of reaching $1B in revenue.
"As a member of Team True North, Doxim is honoured to be represented among the 1 per cent of highest-performing global private companies in Canada," said Doxim CEO Mike Rogalski. "At Doxim, we're on a mission to empower organizations to transform and modernize how they engage and communicate with their customers. Every day, 2800+ Doxim clients use our tools to create conversation in the channels customers prefer, while ensuring security and regulatory compliance within their industries. By delivering genuine value to this growing client base, Doxim continues along our own path of rapid but sustainable growth."
To identify Team True North candidates, Communitech gathered company data and reviewed criteria developed by Silicon Valley Bank and analysis done by U.S. data-science firm Two Sigma. It then applied Communitech's own model for confirming high-potential companies.
Each company on Team True North meets one of four criteria:
- $20 million-$39 million in annual revenue with a 60-per-cent or more growth rate;
- $40 million-$79 million in annual revenue with a 40-per-cent or more growth rate;
- $80 million-$99 million in annual revenue with at least a 20 per cent growth rate; or
- More than $100 million in annual revenue with at least a 15 per cent growth rate.
"Team True North confirms that Canada – with its diverse set of best-in-class firms from coast-to-coast –is well on its way to becoming the world's top tech ecosystem," said Chris Albinson, CEO and President at Communitech. "These companies have the highest probability of achieving billion-dollar status not only because of their impressive growth rates, but also their unwavering commitment to building trust into technology, which gives Canada a distinct global advantage."
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions.
