DETROIT, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com ), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced the release of a comprehensive ROI analysis calculator for Customer Communication Management (CCM).
The calculator, developed in collaboration with Hobson & Company, a research firm focused on Return on Investment (ROI) studies, will allow companies to determine the real-world value of implementing a CCM solution, including increased efficiencies, reduced costs, and improved CX.
The online evaluation tool offers a complete ROI Calculator Report including the value that an organization can realize from any of the following sample efficiencies driven by a modern CCM solution:
- Significant savings that result from reducing the number of printed documents and inserts by just 10%
- The positive return on improving communication and customer satisfaction
- Cost savings unlocked by working smarter and reducing the time spent on customer inquiries
- The total value of implementing a CCM solution over 3 years
"In today's competitive marketplace, companies are seeking innovative ways to reduce costs while improving customer experience and making life easier for staff members," said Olga Zakharenkava, SVP Product Management. "Our ROI calculator will help companies predict the ways in which implementing CCM can increase efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction."
In collaboration with Hobson and Company, Doxim has also recently produced a whitepaper, Driving ROI with a Comprehensive Customer Communication Management Platform, intended to help organizations build their business case through a thorough understanding of the benefits of implementing a comprehensive CCM solution. Says Zakharenkava, "In combination, this whitepaper and the ROI Calculator provide a comprehensive set of tools for your organization to evaluate the real value of investing into a modern CCM platform that helps you digitize your communications and improve efficiency. Please contact Doxim if you need support using these tools for your organization."
About Doxim:
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com
Media Contact
