Doxim ranks among the world's most innovative wealth technology leaders for fourth consecutive year
DETROIT, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Doxim, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced it has ranked on the prestigious WealthTech 100 list for a fourth consecutive year.
The WealthTech100 list recognizes the world's most innovative technology solution providers that address the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by investment firms, private banks, and financial advisors.
To identify the 100 WealthTech innovation leaders, a panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of more than 1,200 businesses. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.
"I'm very proud of Doxim's continued presence on the WealthTech 100 list. I attribute it to our team's singular focus on creating client-centric next-generation communication and engagement solutions." said Doxim CEO Mike Rogalski. "The wealth management industry is seeking innovative ways to engage their increasingly digital customer base and to reduce their operational costs. Our Doxim CCM Interactive Video solution specifically targets these needs. Clients can deliver video wealth statements, onboarding, or loyalty communications with the personal touch customers love and respond to – driving improved engagement and conversions, lower support calls, and increased contributions and wallet share."
FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "The rise of digital distribution channels and online financial products has opened new client segments for investment firms and financial advisors. As a result, businesses that fail to keep up with the latest technologies and innovation will be less competitive and lose market share over time. The WealthTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage."
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com
Media Contact
Susan Henry, Doxim, 866.475.9876, shenry@doxim.com
SOURCE Doxim