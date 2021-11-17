TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that it has received an Enterprise Fast 15 award, an awards category in the Technology Fast 50 program.
This leadership category recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. It's open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2017 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2020.
Doxim's CEO Mike Rogalski credits the desire to provide a modern customer experience and meet increased digital expectations and Doxim's ability to meet this need through insight-driven personalized communications and interactions with the company's ability to rise to a leadership position in its segment. Rogalski said, "We are honored to be recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies in the technology sector. At Doxim, we acknowledge that companies in regulated industries are seeking innovative ways to optimize their customer communications and serve their customers better.
We succeed by responding to those needs with a suite of integrated, SaaS software and document technology solutions, which help our clients digitize operations, improve efficiency, and modernize the customer experience. I also attribute our success to the hard work of Doxim's employees, whose commitment to innovation and customer service propels our company forward."
About the Technology Fast 50™ program
The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include , RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit http://www.fast50.ca.
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com
