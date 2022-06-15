Predictive analytics and advanced segmentation capabilities will be made available directly through Doxim CRM
TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced a partnership with PMG Intelligence to provide predictive analytics and advanced segmentation capabilities to Doxim Customer Engagement Management (CEM) clients.
PMG Intelligence is a data science and research firm with 25 years of experience in behavioural segmentation frameworks that provide detailed mapping for the most specific consumer and business market segments.
Doxim's partnership will embed PMG Intelligence's industry leading expertise in consumer decision-making through predictive models and next-generation data capture in Doxim's CEM platform, enabling new levels of understanding for its financial services customers.
"At Doxim, we firmly believe in partnering with industry-leading firms like PMG to leverage strategic innovations and make them available to our clients," said Sean Kennelly, Vice President, Product Management, Payments and CEM. "This new partnership will equip our credit union and financial institution customers with insights such as lifestyle segmentation, trajectory and wallet share."
"PMG's innovative process intersects human psychology, risk management, and personality traits with behavioural variables across life stages and demographic categories," said Shah Usama Javed, Product Manager, CEM. "By having these insights available real-time, our clients will be empowered to have intelligent behavioural insights around financial decisions while interacting with their customers, anticipating preferences, and identifying issues and opportunities in real time."
"The value is in our ability to predict consumer behaviours such as primary advice needs, and how to approach these individuals to improve their financial picture and, in turn, your business results," said Emile McLean, Vice President, Innovation at PMG Intelligence. "PMG 360 is different because it is fueled by nearly 15 years of proprietary aggregated qualitative and quantitative consumer data and analysis conducted by PMG Intelligence, including a view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial consumers."
Key analytic and segmentation capabilities planned include:
- Lifestyle segmentation utilizing demographic and behavioral frameworks
- Trajectory analysis, providing an overview of customer propensity to move towards another segment
- Wallet share of investable assets
- Retention score
- Mortgage balance and mortgage term remaining
- Recommendations and offers
- Advice factors
- CRM integration to automatically create engagements and reports based on analytic triggers
"Combining Doxim CEM and PMG 360 creates an opportunity for financial institutions to increase their bottom line and customer lifetime value by combining their data with predictive analytic and behavioural segmentation solutions," said Emile McLean, Vice President, Innovation at PMG Intelligence.
Financial institutions seeking innovative ways to drive improved customer experience and utilize predictive analytics are urged to contact Doxim today to learn more about Doxim CRM.
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions.
Learn more at http://www.doxim.com
About PMG
PMG is a highly-experienced market research and intelligence agency with advanced skillsets in mathematics, psychology, sociology, business, and economics. We are dedicated to advancing our industry through the development of next-level data capture and data analysis methodologies. Born in 1993, PMG entered the market as a full-service market research consultancy. Over the past 25 years we have had the opportunity to partner with many different organizations spanning a multitude of industry segments. Today, our portfolio includes some of the largest and most recognized brands in North America.
Learn more about PMG Intelligence here.
Media Contact
Susan Henry, Doxim, (905) 475-9876, shenry@Doxim.com
SOURCE Doxim