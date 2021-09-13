DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that it has placed on the 2021 IDC Fintech Ranking. The 18th annual vendor ranking represents the leading hardware, software and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. Vendors are ranked based on 2020 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions. This is the 3rd consecutive year Doxim has appeared on the prestigious list.
"I am so proud that the Doxim team is being recognized with a third appearance on the IDC Fintech Ranking," said Mike Rogalski, President and CEO at Doxim, "The COVID-19 pandemic hastened digital transformation at financial institutions, and we're honored to say that many of them chose Doxim as a strategic partner for their digital pivot. The trust that these clients place in us allows us to continue to grow and to develop the best customer communication and engagement solutions in the industry."
The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.
"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 18th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners."
To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovation and integrate cutting edge technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Doxim and the vendors featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings, represent those providers committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.
About Doxim:
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com
