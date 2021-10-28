DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader on the inaugural Aspire CCM-CXM Service Provider Leaderboard, issued October 20, 2021, by Aspire, a leading consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) industry.
Doxim appears in the leadership quadrant for CCM-CXM Service Providers overall. In addition, the company is ranked the top player in the utilities and financial services SMB markets and ranks among the top three CCM transactional communication service providers for both the financial services and healthcare industries in North America.
To generate the Aspire Leaderboard, CCM and CXM service providers were ranked according to Aspire's independent analysis and positioned based on the strength of their combined services and their strategic direction. Every service provider on the Aspire Leaderboard completed an in-depth questionnaire, supported by one or more briefings with Aspire's analyst team, who then contacted customer references to get honest opinions on how the software was being used in practice. Aspire also liaised with many of its own contacts to independently verify and validate its analysis.
"Doxim is well positioned for success in the CCM market, thanks to its modern, cloud-native and easy-to-use communications platform, which takes the complexity out of omnichannel communications," commented Mia Papanicolaou, GM, North and South America, Aspire. "We were particularly impressed with the company's secure, mobile-first approach and will be watching with interest as Doxim further expands its competitive offering in the year to come."
"Doxim is committed to providing the best Customer Communications Management solutions in the industry, bar none," said Doxim CEO Mike Rogalski. "We offer a comprehensive integrated suite of CCM solutions, plus the managed services and expert consulting our clients need to take full advantage of it. This recognition from Aspire validates the strength of our CCM solutions and underpins our commitment to help organizations to transform their customer experience across all channels and optimize customer relationships and brand loyalty with every touchpoint."
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com
About Aspire
Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their
CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.
