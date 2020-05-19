Doximity Appoints Consumer Internet Veteran Kira Wampler to Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, the professional medical network, announced today the appointment of Kira Wampler, Operating Partner with Redesign Health, to its board of directors. As the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Art.com and former chief marketing officer (CMO) of Lyft, Wampler brings extensive executive and digital marketing expertise as the company's newest independent director.
With over 20 years of executive leadership experience in product and marketing, Wampler has successfully led companies through hyper-growth, market transformations and M&A. She currently serves as Operating Partner at Redesign Health, which brings together entrepreneurs, industry experts, and investors to launch companies that transform the healthcare system.
"Kira's unique skill set, and rare ability to lead companies through hyper-growth, will be an invaluable asset to our leadership team," said Jeff Tangney, founder and CEO of Doximity. "We're excited to have Kira join the board and I look forward to working with her."
Previously, Wampler served as CEO of Art.com, the world's largest online specialty retailer of high-quality wall art. In 2018, Wampler led the company through its acquisition by Walmart. Prior to Art.com, she served as CMO of Lyft where she established the company as one of North America's best known and trusted brands in the highly competitive ride-sharing industry. She has also served as CMO and head of consumer business at Trulia, through to its $2.5 billion acquisition by Zillow in 2014.
"I sincerely believe in Doximity, and its mission to serve physicians is more important than ever given the current healthcare crisis we face," said Wampler. "I look forward to working with Jeff and his team as they continue to grow and deliver products that doctors and their patients need."
With over 70% of all U.S. physicians as members, Doximity is the nation's largest professional medical network and has been recognized by Deloitte for four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Silicon Valley and North America. In 2019, PM360 also recognized Doximity for the second consecutive year as one of the most innovative companies.
Doximity partners with some of the most-respected leaders in health care, including top U.S. hospitals such as Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mount Sinai Health System and Northwestern Medicine.
