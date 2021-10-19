SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) will announce financial results for its second quarter which ended September 30, 2021 after market close on November 9, 2021. Doximity will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com/ before the call and a webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

