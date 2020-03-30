SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozuki, a San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based software company, is offering free access to its innovative work instruction and training software to manufacturers impacted by COVID-19 through its new Emergency Assistance Program.
"This is our chance to give back to an industry we care deeply about," said Eric Doster, CEO and co-founder of Dozuki. "The recent coronavirus outbreak in the United States has caused significant disruption to the industrial and manufacturing sectors we serve. To help them keep their employees safe and their operations running smoothly we created this program to provide free software to communicate essential information remotely to front-line workers."
Essential procedures can easily be built in Dozuki and deployed to employees from anywhere across internet-connected devices. This enables critical health, safety, and operational processes to be disseminated quickly across an organization, all while following CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Says Doster, "Since COVID-19 began spreading rapidly, we've already seen companies deploy our software for communicating disinfecting procedures for public transit systems, managing factory shift changes safely, training manufacturing skeleton crews for their new roles, and so much more. It's been really inspiring to see the various ways organizations have found our platform useful to keep their employees healthy as they navigate a changing landscape."
Companies that sign up will have free use of Dozuki for three months, with an option to extend the program pending circumstances, and will have access to the following remote access features:
- Digital guides to share essential procedures
- Training modules to track and confirm employee training
- Video and photo support to communicate clearly
- Internal approval workflows to control information
- ...and more
At the core of this program, Dozuki is focused on helping to alleviate the predicted impact this virus will have on industrial companies and remains dedicated to supporting the customers and industry they are proud to serve.
For more information on Dozuki's Emergency Assistance Program, and to sign up, please visit the Dozuki website.
About Dozuki
Dozuki, headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA is a software platform that focuses on empowering industrial companies to transform their workforce by implementing standardized procedures and building training curriculum directly from these approved standards. This new approach from Dozuki is making digital transformation and employee training approachable for operations of all sizes by offering an easy to use, intuitive interface. Learn more at dozuki.com
